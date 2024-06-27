CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Announces Noochies! is Now Available on Walmart

Noochies! now available in Walmart, Kroger and 16 other online marketplaces in the United States

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is excited to announce that Noochies! products are now available on 18 online marketplaces including Walmart, Kroger and as previously announced, Amazon. This significant expansion marks a major distribution milestone in CULT's mission to revolutionize the pet food industry with sustainable, lab-grown, and nutrient superior options.

Key Takeaways

Noochies! is now available to consumers in the United States across 18 major online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart and Kroger.





across 18 major online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart and Kroger. Noochies! Walmart and Kroger online marketplace listings are made possible in collaboration with Valet Seller, who will continue to help Noochies! achieve additional accretive and accelerated listings on other leading marketplaces for pet owners.





Adding Noochies! to popular marketplaces in the United States further bolsters potential affiliate marketing opportunities and an omni-channel product accessibility to enhance ongoing marketing campaigns with influencers that are focused on expanding the awareness of the Noochies! brand to pet owners.

In addition to previously announced listing on Amazon, partnering with Valet Seller aligns with CULT's strategy to integrate its products into various high-traffic online retail platforms. Utilizing Valet Seller's expertise, Noochies! aims to streamline the online sales process, ensuring prominent visibility and availability on key e-commerce sites.

Noochies!, the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming, exemplifies CULT's dedication to sustainable pet nutrition. Featuring patent-pending ingredients Bmmune™ and Bflora™, Noochies! is crafted to enhance digestion, strengthen the immune system, and improve overall pet health.

With 35% of pet owners primarily shopping online for pet products, introducing Noochies! to these online marketplaces addresses a substantial consumer demand for sustainable and ethically produced pet foods. By offering a unique blend of high-protein, nutrient-rich ingredients without relying on factory farming, Noochies! sets a new benchmark in the pet food industry.

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, commented, "Our expanded presence on major online marketplaces is a crucial step in making Noochies! widely accessible. Partnering with Valet Seller ensures that our innovative pet food products reach a larger audience, driving our growth and enhancing shareholder value."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Mitchell Scott"

Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

SOURCE Cult Food Science Corp

For further information about CULT Food Science Corp.: Tel: + 1 (888) 733 - 8581, Email: [email protected], Web: CULTFoodScience.com, Twitter: @CULTFoodScience