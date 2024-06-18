CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Announces Noochies! is Now Available on Amazon

Noochies! products are now available on Amazon.com online marketplace, broadening consumer access and availability.





Amazon.com is one of the most popular marketplaces in the world for pet food, treats, supplements and animal nutrition products. 1





Noochies! listing on the online Amazon.com marketplace provides access to Amazon's affiliate program, which Further Foods intends to leverage alongside influencer collaborations and other high-ROI strategic digital marketing opportunities.





Noochies! new listing on Amazon.com is made possible in collaboration with Valet Seller, who will continue to help Noochies! achieve additional accretive and accelerated listings on other leading marketplaces for pet owners.

Amazon .com's online marketplace, the largest player in the online pet food space, represents a USD$1.4 billion industry where 59% of pet owners regularly shop for pet products.1 Noochies! plans to leverage Amazon's affiliate program to activate influencers through CULT's previously announced influencer initiative, which the Company hopes will result in rapid growth of the direct-to-consumer sales channels.

Links to Amazon listing for Noochies!: Dog Snack and Cat Snacks .

Further Foods' previously announced collaboration with Valet Seller is part of the Company's strategic approach to integrate its products into various high-traffic and captive online retail environments. By leveraging Valet Seller's expertise, Noochies! aims to streamline the online selling process, ensuring that Noochies! gains prominent and economic visibility and availability across key e-commerce sites.

Noochies!, the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, and nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming, underscores CULT's commitment to sustainable pet nutrition. Incorporating patent-pending ingredients Bmmune™ and Bflora™, Noochies! is designed to enhance digestion, immune system strength, and overall pet health.

The introduction of Noochies! to these high-traffic platforms is expected to meet the growing consumer demand for sustainable and ethically produced pet foods. By providing a unique blend of high-protein, nutrient-rich ingredients without relying on factory farming, Noochies! sets a new standard in the global pet food industry.

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, commented, "Havings Noochies! available on Amazon in the United States represents another important milestone for growth and consumer education. The Amazon affiliate program is something we have been strategically planning for and will be an important aspect of how we scale and grow Noochies! over the coming quarters."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Mitchell Scott"

Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

SOURCE Cult Food Science Corp

For further information about CULT Food Science Corp.: Tel: + 1 (888) 733 - 8581, Email: [email protected], Web: CULTFoodScience.com, Twitter: @CULTFoodScience