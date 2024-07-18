CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Announces Imminent FDA Trial Design for Cultivated Meat in Pet Food

The first-of-its kind trial aims to position Noochies! as the first-to-market cultivated meat pet food in the United States

TORONTO, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN00), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is excited to announce its subsidiary, Further Foods Inc., expects to complete the design of the feeding trials necessary for regulatory approval of dog food products containing cell-cultivated chicken later this month. Cell-cultivated chicken is a new ingredient without prior approval for animal consumption and Further Foods is, in partnership with Dr. Sarah Dodd, designing a target animal safety (TAS) study to establish the inclusion of cell-cultivated chicken in future Noochies! formulations is safe and effective.

Key Takeaways

The Company expects to submit the feeding trial design protocol to the FDA later this month and the FDA endeavors to provide a response within 45 days of submission.

Further Foods intends to begin the feeding trials in Q4 of this year once the FDA is satisfied with the design of the protocol.

As far as the Company is aware, Further Foods is the only company in dialogue with the FDA about feeding trials for a cultivated chicken dog treat.

The Company is collaborating closely with leading vet nutritionist, Dr. Sarah Dodd , on the feeding trial design to ensure it achieves all FDA requirements.

Feeding Trial Details

Further Foods is designing a TAS study to provide evidence that cell-cultivated chicken is safe and useful for its intended purpose as a complimentary protein source in dog food products. The study characteristics are as follows:

A 26 week, minimally invasive feeding study.

30 healthy, adult dogs of a variety of breeds and ages receiving one of: control dose, test dose and high inclusion dose.

Feed intake data, hematology, serum biochemistry, urinalysis, weight, fecal analysis, and digestibility factors will be monitored to ensure the inclusion of cell-cultivated meat is safe for the animals.

Dr. Sarah Dodd commented, "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Further Foods and Noochies! on this very exciting feeding trial. Cultivated meat is an area I am personally exceptionally excited about, for both its nutritional potential for animals and for its positive impact on the environment. I look forward to navigating the regulatory pathways and feeding trial requirements with the FDA and advancing this first of its kind trial forward."

Management Commentary

"This is a transformative moment for CULT Food Science as a company. We believe this FDA feeding trial will position us on the leading edge of cellular agriculture and cultivated meat innovation. But even more importantly, we believe that the implications of a successful trial could change the landscape of pet food as a whole. Cultivated meat has nutritional benefits, environmental benefits and ethical benefits for pet owners. But the regulatory pathways have yet to be successfully navigated and as a result, this is not currently an option in North America. We are seeking to be a first mover in changing that and look forward to advancing this trial in collaboration with Dr. Sarah Dodd and the FDA" said Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Mitchell Scott"

Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

SOURCE Cult Food Science Corp

For further information about CULT Food Science Corp.: Tel: + 1 (888) 733 - 8581, Email: [email protected], Web: CULTFoodScience.com, Twitter: @CULTFoodScience