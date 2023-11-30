CULT Food Science Launches Sales of Bmeaty™, a Proprietary Ingredient for Pet Food Brands

Innovative blend of yeasts designed to solve palatability will be an ingredient in several plant-based products in 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce details and commercialization plans for its third proprietary ingredient, a blend of yeasts called Bmeaty™.

Palatability is a major concern for meat-free pet brands as well as companies developing cell-cultivated meats for cats and dogs. Bmeaty™ gives meat-free treats and foods the meaty, umami flavor that cats and dogs love. It is approximately 40% protein and also a source of B vitamins and dietary fiber – all beneficial to a cat or dogs' everyday diet.

Bmeaty™ is made through a process of primary fermentation and fractionation. After yeast is made in fermentation vats, scientists fractionate the yeast cell wall using a hydrolysis process. The extract, hydrolyzed yeast and a carrier yeast make up the new ingredient.

Bmeaty™ joins a suite of proprietary and patented ingredients developed by CULT. Bmmune® is a nutritional yeast mixed with fermented proteins that offer pets a spectrum of health benefits, including improved digestion, immune system support, and overall cognitive and heart health. Bflora® is a powerful probiotic designed specifically for cats and dogs' gastrointestinal tracts, with four strands of bacterial probiotic mixed with a healthy yeast.

The ingredients are currently being sold to pet food brands and will be an ingredient in several plant-based products released in 2024. The Company is also in advanced partnership discussions with pet food brands in North America and Europe.

The ingredients are also included in Noochies!, the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein and nutrient-rich pet food made without factory farming. Noochies! products are available in select retail stores in California and Oregon and online at https://www.noochies.co (US only). Residents outside the continental U.S. and stores interested in carrying Noochies! products can reach out to the company at [email protected].

Management Commentary

"We are excited to unveil our latest ingredient Bmeaty™ which solves a key problem facing many pet food manufacturers. This expands our ingredient portfolio and helps set us up for success as we scale out this new line of business." said Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT.

"Feeding our cats and dogs healthy, environmentally positive diets can sometimes feel impossible," said Joshua Errett, VP of Product Development of CULT. "Bmeaty™ can help solve that challenge of meat-free, sustainable diets."

CULT is revolutionizing the world of food through science. In partnership with our portfolio companies, we are building some of the first food brands in the world that leverage cellular agriculture technologies to create a healthier, more sustainable, and truly delicious future for all.

