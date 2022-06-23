CULT Food Science Joins New Harvest in Launching "Open Cell Ag" Cellular Agriculture Network of Excellence

The Company is Working with New Harvest and Other Partners to Launch "Open Cell Ag" as a Network of Excellence to Identify and Accelerate Foundational Knowledge for Cellular Agriculture

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce the launch of "Open Cell Ag" as a cellular agriculture network of excellence ("Network of Excellence") in collaboration with New Harvest and other partners to advance foundational knowledge for the cellular agriculture industry.

This first of its kind Network of Excellence is focused on defining, exploring and sharing foundational infrastructure and methods for the global cellular agriculture space. The Network of Excellence will gather and manage projects and partners who can support the execution and advise the creation of foundational cellular agriculture infrastructure, methods and knowledge to be shared globally with the goal of accelerating the development of the industry.

Together, New Harvest, CULT, and other partners will identify key opportunities to develop knowledge for the field from a long-term perspective (e.g., infrastructures, supply chains, safety). The launch of the Network of Excellence coincides with the start of its first project, the development of a Cell Bank to provide a common solution to some of the basic infrastructure challenges that new cellular agriculture groups may face. More projects will be announced as Open Cell Ag progresses.

CULT Food Science Supports New Harvest Call for Additional Funding

Further, CULT supports New Harvest's call for additional funding for its organization. As one of the organizations driving the origin of cellular agriculture, CULT supports New Harvest's continued mission to drive forward the future of cellular agriculture globally.

Management Commentary

"Common frameworks and open knowledge exist in many other industries and can be a fundamental step towards the adoption of new technologies more broadly. Cellular agriculture as an industry is relatively new and has yet to develop openly available common tools and techniques that can be utilized by both businesses and researchers in their early stages to accelerate the development of their work," said Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer of CULT.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Forward-Looking Information

