CULT Food Science Highlights Second Proprietary Ingredient With Enhanced Nutrition For Pet Food

Bflora™ is a Unique Probiotic Blend Designed to Boost Digestive and Immune Health in Dogs and Cats

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce details on Bflora™, a proprietary probiotic blend specifically designed for the gastrointestinal systems of dogs and cats.

Noochies! Pet Food and Treats for both cats and dogs. (CNW Group/CULT Food Science Corp.)

BfloraTM is made of four strains of research-proven beneficial bacteria to help create and maintain a healthy gastrointestinal tract for pets. The functionality of BfloraTM is aided through the digestive tract by our patented high-protein yeast, BmmuneTM. This functional blend of probiotics is unique to the Noochies! brand of products, the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, and nutrient-rich foods for dogs and cats that are made without factory farming. Noochies! pre-order campaign is currently live through Noochies! website for both consumers and retail distributors at the following link: https://www.noochies.co/.

Commercial probiotics for companion animals typically have 1-10 Billion CFU/g. A suggested serving of BfloraTM provides pets ~ 15.8 Billion CFU/g of beneficial probiotics to support the health of both cats and dogs.

A growing amount of research points to probiotics being a high value addition to a dog or cat's diet. A pet's gastrointestinal tract contains about 70% of their immune system, making it a vital first defense against pathogens from accessing the rest of the body. By normalizing the conditions in the digestive system, probiotics allow the immune system to function properly. It is also beneficial to the digestive system, with probiotics commonly used to treat stomach irritation.

Noochies! combines BfloraTM with a prebiotic and a postbiotic in its Wellness Sprinkles supplement to create a gut health trifecta.

Availability of BfloraTM products will be announced in the near future.

Management Commentary

"BfloraTM is an example of the innovation that can happen in pet foods to benefit the health of both cats and dogs. It is one of many innovations in our stable at CULT that we are using to bring better choices to the public" said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

"We formulate pet foods with very high quality and sustainability standards, and when we don't find ingredients that meet those standards, we create new ingredients," said Joshua Errett, VP of Product Development at CULT. "Our scientist-formulated probiotic is one of our foundational ingredients at Noochies! – we are super focused on the immunity, digestion and longevity of our cats and dogs."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com.

For further information: About CULT Food Science Corp.: Tel: +1 (833) HEY-CULT (+1 (833) 439-2858), Email: [email protected], Web: CULTFoodScience.com, Twitter: @CULTFoodScience; For French inquiries about CULT Food Science: Maricom Inc., Tél: (888) 585-6274, Email: [email protected]