CULT Food Science CEO Mitchell Scott to Represent Noochies! Brand at SuperZoo 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN00), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, announces that its CEO, Mitchell Scott, will attend SuperZoo 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Representing the Company's Further Foods brand, Noochies!, Scott will be among over 16,000 industry professionals at the event from August 14 to 16, 2024.

Key Takeaways:

will represent Noochies! at SuperZoo, the top North American pet industry event. SuperZoo attracts over 16,000 attendees, offering significant exposure for both CULT and its Noochies! brand.

SuperZoo is one of the most prominent events in the North American pet market, drawing thousands of buyers actively seeking innovative products and partnerships. The event serves as a critical platform for CULT to introduce Noochies! to a large and targeted audience.

Noochies! products are designed with a focus on sustainability and high nutritional value, leveraging the latest advancements in cellular agriculture. The brand offers a unique proposition in the pet food market, where demand for healthier and more eco-friendly options is rapidly growing.

Management Commentary

"SuperZoo is the ideal stage to showcase Noochies! to the pet industry's key players," said Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science. "We believe Noochies! is poised to make an impact on the pet food market, and this event is a valuable opportunity to connect with potential partners and buyers. Enhancing Noochies!' visibility among such a concentrated audience is a positive step forward for our brand and shareholders alike."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Mitchell Scott"

Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

