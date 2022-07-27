CULT Food Science CEO Appointed to Board of Directors of New Harvest Canada

As the Two Organizations Seek to Support the Entire Cell-Based Ecosystem Globally, the Board Appointment Will Seek to Enhance New Harvest's Presence in Canada

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Lejjy Gafour, has been appointed to the board of directors of New Harvest Canada Inc. ("New Harvest"). New Harvest is a non-profit research institute that supports open, public cultured meat research.

Founded in 2004, it is the world's longest-running organization dedicated to advancing the field of cellular agriculture. The appointment follows the launch of "OpenCellAg" as a cellular agriculture network of excellence in collaboration with New Harvest and other partners to advance foundational knowledge for the cellular agriculture industry.

Management Commentary

"I am honoured to be able to work with New Harvest in a closer capacity as the cell-based foods industry grows to play a pivotal role for the future of food production on the planet. We must advance knowledge to better support the industry on all fronts as we begin to suffer the real effects of climate change and the persistent issues of food security that we all face," said Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer of CULT.

"There is incredible potential for cellular agriculture in Canada, thus it is critical that we begin to build a values-aligned, action-oriented board of directors for New Harvest. We look forward to pursuing uniquely Canadian opportunities to advance the global ecosystem with Lejjy's experience, leadership, and support," added Isha Datar, Executive Director of New Harvest.

About New Harvest

New Harvest is a non-profit research institute that supports open, public cultured meat research. Founded in 2004, we are the world's longest-running organization dedicated to advancing the field of cellular agriculture. New Harvest supports ground-breaking research reinventing the way we make animal products—without animals. New Harvests projects include focuses on talent development, bridging stakeholders, infrastructure development, and supporting high-risk, high-payoff ideas for the cellular agriculture industry.

Additional information about New Harvest can be found on its website: https://new-harvest.org/.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

