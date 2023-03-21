CULT Food Science Announces Strategic $1,349,570 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Strategic Growth Capital Round Led by International Family Offices to Advance Product Development and Commercialization

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement led by international family offices pursuant to which the Company issued 13,495,700 units (the "Units) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,349,570.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada.

"We are thrilled to close this highly strategic financing round with family offices who believe deeply in cellular agriculture and the exciting future that we are building. Investors who are both aligned with our mission and who can also provide valuable insight and guidance in helping us be a leader in cellular agriculture and precision fermentation are an important part of our path towards long term success. We see this group of investors not just as sophisticated capital, but as trusted partners and collaborators on our journey ahead.", commented Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer of CULT Food Science.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of affiliates, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world. CULT Foods, a division of CULT Food Science, creates breakthrough products that provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution for the future of food, with the mission to make cell-based foods a part of everyday life.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

