CULT Food Science Announces Private Placement of Units

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 16,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering.

The proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, and all securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Closing of Debt Settlement

The Company announces that it has closed the previously announced debt settlement agreements (the "Settlement Agreements") to settle outstanding cash payments owed to creditors (the "Creditors") totaling $140,940 (the "Debt Settlement").

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 2,250,000 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.03997 per Share, based on a 20-day VWAP and 1,020,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share. The Debt Settlement includes a director of the Company as to 160,000 Shares for consulting services.

The board of directors of the Company determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to settle the outstanding debts by the issuance of the Shares in order to preserve the Company's cash for working capital.

The Company relied on section 2.24 (the "Exemption") of NI 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions, as to 2,250,000 Shares issued to certain Creditors. Securities issued under the Exemption are not subject to a hold period and are free trading.

Litigation Claim

Cell AG Tech Inc. ("Cell AG") has commenced an action in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against the Company seeking specific performance of a Share Purchase Agreement Cell AG alleges it entered into with the Company. The Company believes the claim is meritless and intends to vigorously defend itself.

About CULT Food Science

CULT is revolutionizing the world of food through science. In partnership with our portfolio companies, we are building some of the first food brands in the world that leverage cellular agriculture technologies to create a healthier, more sustainable, and truly delicious future for all.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

