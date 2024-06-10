CULT Food Science Announces Private Placement of Units

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering. The net proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used to advance Noochies!, the flagship brand of the Company's subsidiary, Further Foods Inc., for marketing, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may close the Offering in one or more tranches. Insider participation in the Offering is not anticipated at this time.

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, commented on the financing announcement, stating, "I've been impressed by the potential and signs of success we are already seeing with our Noochies! brand. These funds will allow us to further scale our flagship asset, become a leading player in the sustainable pet-food space, and put us in a position to significantly expand our operations and take advantage of potential accretive opportunities."

Further Information Respecting June 4, 2024 News Release

On June 4, 2024, the Company announced it had engaged Triple Bull Consulting Inc. ("Triple Bull") to provide marketing and investor communications services. Further to that news release, the Company advises that the effective date of Triple Bull's engagement is June 3, 2024, Triple Bull's business address is Suite 2800 - 666 Burrard St Vancouver, BC V6J 2Z3, its telephone number is 1-604-773-9423 and its email address is [email protected].

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

