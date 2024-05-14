CULT Food Science Announces Pilothouse Marketing Partnership to Amplify Noochies! Consumer Sales

Pilothouse is an experienced performance marketing agency that has

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is excited to announce Noochies! has partnered with Pilothouse ( https://www.pilothouse.co/ ), a top-tier digital marketing agency known for its exceptional performance marketing strategies. This collaboration aims to enhance Noochies! consumer marketing efforts and significantly boost direct-to-consumer engagement.

Key Takeaways

Noochies! has engaged Pilothouse to spearhead a dynamic consumer marketing campaign, leveraging the agency's expertise in performance marketing.





This strategic move is designed to optimize Noochies! market reach and drive substantial revenue growth, capitalizing on Pilothouse's track record of generating over $500 million in direct revenue for its partners.





in direct revenue for its partners. Noochies! is currently available for sale to consumers in the United States and the initial marketing partnership with Pilothouse will be focused on reaching consumers located in the United States

"The entire team at Pilothouse is very excited about partnering with Noochies! to begin marketing efforts directly to consumers. We believe Noochies! is ideally positioned in the animal health and pet nutrition space to build a large consumer base" said Dan Norcia, Director of Partnerships at Pilothouse Digital.

Pilothouse, renowned for its tailored digital marketing solutions, specializes in scaling direct-to-consumer brands. Their approach not only focuses on initial customer acquisition but also ensures sustainable growth and scalability of marketing efforts, making them an ideal partner for Noochies! innovative offerings. Pilothouse has worked with top brands and companies such as Four Sigmatic, Songfinch, Tru Earth, and Unilever.

The partnership is poised to leverage Pilothouse's extensive experience in performance marketing to not only increase consumer awareness of CULT's Noochies! brand but also drive significant engagement and sales. This strategic alignment is expected to enhance Noochies! position in the market and attract new consumer segments eager for sustainable and innovative food solutions.

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to ramp up our efforts with Pilothouse. Their proven success in scaling marketing efforts seamlessly aligns with our growth objectives. We anticipate seeing impactful results in the short term, enhancing value for our stakeholders."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

