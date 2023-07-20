CULT Food Science Announces Nutritional Validation of Patent Pending Cultivated Pet Food Ingredient Bmmune® for Gut Health

Independent lab analysis shows postbiotic content of its cultivated ingredients are three times that of plant-based sources

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, has announced further results of third-party nutritional testing of its initial cultivated pet food ingredient, Bmmune®. New results show postbiotic material – vital for gut health, digestion and immunity in dogs – in its cultured ingredients to be superior to plant-based sources.

The laboratory results show Bmmune®, CULT's patented cultivated ingredient, is rich in polyphenols, which are found in fruits and other plant-based sources. Apples, pears and berries contain about 200 to 300 mg of polyphenols per 100 grams of fresh fruit. In comparison, Bmmune® contains 1,000 mg of polyphenols per 100 gram serving.

Polyphenols are naturally occurring compounds that dogs and cats do not digest directly. The polyphenols consumed in whole foods are broken down by intestinal bacteria, which then produces healthy by-products like short-chain fatty acids.

Polyphenols have been shown to be effective in fighting inflammation, rebalancing a dog or cat's intestinal health, reducing oxidative stress and even, research suggests, reduce bacteria activity related to cancer.

Bmmune® is a patented blend of high-protein nutritional yeast and fermentation products, and is the foundational ingredient in CULT's groundbreaking Noochies! Cultivated Pet Food brand.

CULT has developed Bmmune® to provide unique and lasting benefits to both dogs and cats. It has focused on gut health and digestion, immunity and longevity – using bioscience to create a food that will help pets live longer lives without the stress of chronic health issues.

In addition to its pet health benefits, Bmmune® is a low-input ingredient – made without extensive usage of arable land, fresh water and carbon-emitting farmed animals or equipment. The recent studies on its protein and amino acid profiles reaffirm it is a premium sustainable protein.

Management Commentary

"Forget long ingredient lists or multiple supplements: Bmmune®, with its fermented and cultivated proteins, is the single ingredient which can provide all 10 amino acids and impressive gut health benefits to dogs," said Joshua Errett, VP of Product at CULT.

"As a cultured protein, Bmmune yeast was able to be developed to meet very specific nutrient targets, providing not only an excellent amino acid profile, but other non-essential beneficial nutrients. It's more than 'just' a great protein source, Bmmune is also a functional ingredient intentionally designed to promote the health of dogs consuming it" said Dr. Sarah Dodd, BVSc, MSc, PhD, DECVCN.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

