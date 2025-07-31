Culico Metals Announces it is the First TSXV Listed Issuer to Complete the TSXV Sandbox Program

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Culico Metals Inc. ("Culico", or the "Corporation") (TSXV: CLCO), is pleased to announce that it is the first TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") listed issuer to complete the TSXV Sandbox program. Although Culico has been trading as a TSXV Sandbox listed issuer since August 16, 2024, completing the TSXV Sandbox program solidifies its status on the TSXV.

To exit from the TSXV Sandbox program, Culico was required to meet the following conditions with theTSXV:

Deploying 50% of the amount of available funds at the time of listing to two qualifying investments;







Having no outstanding compliance or disclosure issues; and







Prior to August 16, 2025 , making a formal application to TSXV for an exit review.

In accordance with the requirements of the TSXV, certain securityholders of the Corporation entered into a Value Security Escrow Agreement (the "Escrow Agreement") in respect of 1,173,500 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at the time of the Corporation's listing on the TSXV. Under the terms of the Escrow Agreement, 293,375 Common Shares have been released from escrow upon the issuance on July 30, 2025 of the final bulletin of the TSXV in respect of the Corporation's TSXV Sandbox program exit.

About Culico Metals Inc.

Culico is a company focused on creating value in the mineral exploration, development and production sector. Culico's current assets include an approximate 8% equity interest in Kharrouba Copper Company Inc. ("KCC"), a private Canadian company with copper mining and processing operations located near Marrakesh in the Kingdom of Morocco (see press release dated April 24, 2025); common shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, a 1% lithium royalty on certain mining interests held by Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) and the right to receive a deferred consideration payment due to the on-sale of the Dumont project. The Dumont project is a large-scale nickel deposit located 25 km west of the town of Amos in the established Abitibi mining camp in the mining-friendly Canadian province of Québec. Culico holds an interest in the net proceeds from a future sale or other monetization event involving the Dumont project.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Culico including, but not limited to, the ability of Culico maintaining the listing of its Common Shares on TSXV and creating value in the mineral exploration, development and production sector. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Culico, all statements included herein are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "strategy", "target", "plan", "scheduled", "commitment", "opportunities", "guidance", "project", "continue", "on track", "estimate", "growth", "forecast", "potential", "future", "extend", "planned", "will", "could", "would", "should", "may" and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Culico and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Culico's TSXV Form 2B – Listing Application, filed under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+, which also provides additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Culico cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail.

Although Culico has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Culico undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Comparative market information is as of a date prior to the date of this document. Further, the forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For more information contact: Maxim Kouxenko, Manager, Investor Relations, Phone: 775-386-2468, Email: [email protected]; Culico Metals Inc., www.culicometals.com