CubicFarms Announces Successful Commissioning of a HydroGreen DGS 66 Machine at Golden Rule Dairy in Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC , July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, announced that its ruminant livestock feed subsidiary company, HydroGreen Inc. ("HydroGreen"), has commissioned a HydroGreen DGS 66 machine at Golden Rule Dairy in Arizona. This milestone marks a significant advancement in delivering optimal nutrition to dairy cows using HydroGreen's innovative technology.

Golden Rule Dairy Enhances Feed Quality with HydroGreen

Located in Elfrida, Arizona, Golden Rule Dairy is a family-owned and operated Jersey cow dairy. Guided by a commitment to providing their cows with the finest diet and selecting high-quality inputs, Golden Rule Dairy has eagerly embraced the HydroGreen solution. The commissioning of the HydroGreen machine will revolutionize the nutritional quality of the herd's feed, ensuring improved health and performance outcomes.

CubicFarms' HydroGreen technology offers a groundbreaking solution for the dairy industry. By producing fresh, nutritious forage in a controlled environment, HydroGreen machines ensure a consistent and high-quality feed source for dairy cows. The HydroGreen system optimizes water usage, reduces reliance on external feed sources, and provides dairy farmers with greater control over their herd's nutrition. HydroGreen's technology enables daily harvesting, resulting in up to 365 harvests annually, surpassing the typical two harvests achieved through traditional farming methods.

"We are delighted to celebrate the successful commissioning of a HydroGreen machine at Golden Rule Dairy," said John de Jonge, Interim CEO and President at HydroGreen. "Golden Rule Dairy's commitment to providing their cows with the best diet aligns perfectly with our vision for sustainable and innovative farming practices. We are excited to witness the positive impact of HydroGreen on the nutritional quality of their feed and the overall success of their dairy operations."

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the estimated harvesting capabilities of the machines, nutritional benefits of feed produced by the machines and quality of the feed in general. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict", and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures™, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labour. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For further information: [email protected] for media or [email protected] for investor inquiries; Contact [email protected] to reach HydroGreen's Producer Education Team