CubicFarms Announces Sale of 2 HydroGreen DGS 66 Machines to Golden Rule Dairy in Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, a leading local chain agricultural technology company, announces a follow up order for an additional 2 HydroGreen DGS 66 machines to Golden Rule Dairy, located in Elfrida, Arizona.

In July 2023, CubicFarms' ruminant livestock feed subsidiary company, HydroGreen Inc. ("HydroGreen"), commissioned a HydroGreen DGS 66 machine at Golden Rule Dairy, a 100% family-owned and operated Jersey cow dairy. This milestone marked a significant advancement in delivering optimal nutrition to dairy cows through HydroGreen's innovative technology.

Golden Rule Dairy has further embraced HydroGreen's cutting-edge solutions by placing an order for an additional 2 DGS 66 machines. This expansion underscores the success of the current HydroGreen systems in place at Golden Rule Dairy and signals a commitment to enhancing the nutritional quality and performance outcomes of their herd.

"Our journey with HydroGreen began with a comprehensive tour of their Innovation Center in South Dakota, leading us to the pivotal decision to invest in an initial DGS 66 system. Faced with the challenge of limited land on our 15-acre dairy, the DGS presented us with a transformative solution: the ability to grow our own high-quality feed on-site. And not just any feed—the best feed!" said Justin Strite, Manager and Production Supervisor at Golden Rule Dairy. "The initial phase involved a learning curve, from perfecting the environmental controls to optimizing water schedules. However, the perseverance to master the cultivation of barley in a controlled setting has been worth it, offering us capabilities beyond the scope of traditional farming. Since its inception on our farm, our DGS system has delivered consistent, tangible benefits, leading to a substantial 33% cost savings on feed within five months. This efficiency has encouraged us to expand, adding two more units to our operation."

CubicFarms' HydroGreen technology revolutionizes the dairy industry by producing fresh, nutritious forage in a controlled environment. HydroGreen machines ensure a consistent and high-quality feed source for dairy cows while optimizing water usage, reducing reliance on external feed sources, and providing dairy farmers with greater control over their herd's nutrition. With the ability to enable daily harvesting, HydroGreen technology allows for up to 365 harvests annually, surpassing the typical two harvests achieved through traditional farming methods.

John de Jonge, Interim CEO and President at HydroGreen, stated, "Having spent my entire life in the dairy industry, it warms my heart to see more and more progressive dairy farmers understand the benefits of feeding HydroGreen to their herds. The Strite family is an industry leader when it comes to caring for their herd. Golden Rule's use and expansion of HydroGreen's technology underscores the tangible benefits our systems provide to progressive dairy operations, enabling them to differentiate themselves in the market and achieve sustainable success. We are proud to partner with them and be a small part of their success."

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com and www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures™, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labour. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For further information: Contact [email protected] for media or [email protected] for investor inquiries. Contact [email protected] to reach HydroGreen's Producer Education Team.