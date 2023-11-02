CubicFarms Announces Expansion of Regional Feed Hub Network to Visalia, California

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, announced that its ruminant livestock feed subsidiary company, HydroGreen Inc. ("HydroGreen"), has identified Visalia, California as its second location for HydroGreen's California Regional Feed Hubs reflecting HydroGreen's commitment to providing sustainable and efficient feed solutions to the dairy and beef industries.

The new Visalia location is in addition to the previously announced facility in Riverdale, California located 40 miles east of Riverdale Feed Hub. The initial phase of this facility is a twin building, housing 20 HydroGreen GLS 808 machines with a daily capacity of 64 tons of feed and over 23,000 tons annually, with the feed priced competitively at $150 per ton. Phase I of the Visalia Feed Hub is 100% sold out with full allocation to five large Visalia-based dairies. Additionally, Phase II, which also will produce 64 tons per day, is now 50% sold out.

This strategic expansion reflects HydroGreen's continued development of its new core strategy of developing a recurring revenue division by developing and building regional Feed hubs in California to provide sustainable and efficient feed solutions to the dairy industry. Furthermore, this initiative underscores HydroGreen's commitment to demonstrating the feasibility of its innovative Feed as a Service ("FaaS") business model while accelerating product adoption.

FaaS is an innovative agricultural approach where HydroGreen establishes regional feed hub facilities equipped with Automated Vertical Pastures™ and supplies sprouted-grain nutrition to local livestock feeding operations. By overseeing operations at these facilities, HydroGreen ensures optimal feed production, maintains stringent quality control, and enhances animal performance outcomes for producers.

"It's a mutually beneficial solution—producers gain access to a consistent feed ingredient that optimizes herd digestion, and it establishes a recurring revenue stream for HydroGreen," said John de Jonge, CEO and President of HydroGreen. "This collaboration enables us to showcase the capabilities of our Automated Vertical Pastures™ and their positive impact on animal performance. We believe this project serves as a compelling testament to the effectiveness and sustainability of our solution, while opening doors to future partnerships within the agricultural industry."

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures™, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labour. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

