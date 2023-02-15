CubicFarm Systems Corp. Announces Marketed Offering of up to C$5 Million

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced it has commenced a marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company.

The Offering will be conducted on a best-efforts agency basis pursuant to the terms and conditions of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd., as joint bookrunners and co-lead agents (collectively, the "Co-Lead Agents"). The defining pricing, terms, and size of the Offering will be determined in the context of the market at the time of entering into a definitive agency agreement between the Company and the Co-Lead Agents.

Each Unit will consist of: (i) one common share of the Company; and (ii) a number of common share purchase warrants to be determined (the "Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price per share to be determined (the "Exercise Price") for a period that is to be determined from the closing of the Offering. The terms of the Offering set out herein are indicative terms only and the definitive size of the Offering, issue price per Unit and the Exercise Price will be determined in the context of the market.

The Company will also grant the Co-Lead Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to sell up to an additional 15% of Units sold under the Offering, at the price sold pursuant to the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised at any time up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering will be conducted (i) pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 30, 2023 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), which Prospectus Supplement is expected to be filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except the Province of Québec, and (ii) in jurisdictions outside of Canada as are agreed by the Company and the Co-Lead Agents. It is expected that the Company and the Co-Lead Agents will enter into a definitive agency agreement and file the Prospectus Supplement following the pricing of the Offering. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The net proceeds from the Offering will used for settlement of debt, working capital obligations and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 23, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The Company will also use commercially reasonable efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Warrants and the Common Shares on the TSX.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen's Automated Vertical Pastures™ technology utilizes a unique process to sprout grains, such as barley and wheat, in a controlled environment with minimal use of land, labour and water. HydroGreen's fully automated indoor growing technology performs all growing functions including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding—all with the push of a button—to deliver nutritious fresh forage for livestock without the typical investment in fertilizer, chemicals, fuel, field equipment, and transportation. Automated Vertical Pastures™ not only provide superior nutritious feed to benefit the animal but also enable significant environmental benefits to the farm.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the Offering; the use of proceeds from the Offering; the jurisdictions in which the Offering will be conducted; the filing of a Prospectus Supplement; closing of the Offering; and the listing of the Warrants. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of CubicFarm Systems Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information including the Company obtaining the approval of the Offering from the TSX and the other factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, and those risks described in other documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in the prospectus. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict", and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

SOURCE CubicFarm Systems Corp.

For further information: Contact [email protected] for media or [email protected] for investor inquiries.