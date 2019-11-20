CubicFarm® Systems Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - David Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer, CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (CUB), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms") is an ag-tech company commercializing large scale, vertical farming solutions for global industrial markets. Founded in 2015, the Company provides industries around the world with efficient growing systems capable of producing predictable crop yields and commercial scale, hydroponic, automated vertical farm growing systems. CubicFarm® Systems Corp. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on July 29, 2019.