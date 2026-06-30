CU Medicine Ranked World No. 2 in Gastroenterology & Hepatology

HONG KONG, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- U.S. News & World Report has again ranked The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)'s Faculty of Medicine (CU Medicine) No. 2 globally in Gastroenterology & Hepatology, maintaining a top-three position worldwide for four consecutive editions. The Faculty has also been crowned Asia's No. 1 in Gastroenterology & Hepatology and Endocrinology & Metabolism for five consecutive years, and in Clinical Medicine for the second consecutive year.

Overall, five CU Medicine disciplines rank among Asia's top three – Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Endocrinology & Metabolism, Clinical Medicine, Surgery, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine & Medical Imaging – while seven are ranked No. 1 in Hong Kong, namely Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Endocrinology & Metabolism, Clinical Medicine, Surgery, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine & Medical Imaging, Neuroscience & Behaviour, and Oncology, underscoring the Faculty's broad excellence in research, clinical care, and education.

Driving Breakthroughs in Gastroenterology & Hepatology

CU Medicine's sustained global prominence is driven by pioneering research and clinical innovation that continue to shape international clinical practice.

In gut microbiome research, CU Medicine leads the region through its Asia's first Microbiota Transplantation and Research Centre, pioneering in fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), early-life microbiome research, and non-invasive diagnostics. Landmark discoveries include identifying novel microbiome biomarkers for autism spectrum disorders, as well as demonstrating that modulating gut microbiota may alleviate anxiety symptoms. In another world-first breakthrough, faculty researchers revealed that Streptococcus anginosus can cause gastric cancer, providing new insights for future clinical intervention.

CU Medicine has also been at the forefront of non-invasive and endoscopic innovation, transforming patient care by reducing surgical trauma and speeding recovery. The Faculty is the first in the world in pioneering endoluminal robotics for treatment of GI cancers. Today, CU Medicine also serves as the world's first testing ground for a novel AI-powered upper gastrointestinal endoscopy system, enhancing early cancer detection with greater precision using robotic technology.

The Faculty has also led major international initiatives, notably The Lancet Commission on liver cancer, marking a historic first in the journal's 200-year history as a major cancer report spearheaded by Hong Kong scholars. Five CU Medicine scholars, including one as the first author, formed the 51-strong commission with experts from the US, Europe, and Asia. This pivotal role reflects the powerful recognition of CU Medicine's contribution to and leadership in global liver cancer and disease research.

Bringing these bench-to-bedside capabilities directly to patient care, CU Medicine was the first in the world to define stool microRNA and bacterial biomarkers for the early, non-invasive diagnosis of colorectal cancer. In tandem with these diagnostic advancements, researchers recently revealed a novel "clear out–feed in" function of the macrophage subtype "TREM2+ LAM", which provides nutrients to cancer cells during the process of clearing apoptotic cells (efferocytosis), highlighting a new drug target for liver cancer immunotherapy.

Professor Philip Chiu, Dean of Medicine at CUHK, stated, "Sustaining a top-three position globally for four consecutive editions underscores the broad and enduring excellence of CU Medicine. True medical advancement requires the courage to pioneer what has never been done before, and our teams have proven that Hong Kong scholars can lead the world in clinical and scientific breakthroughs. Building on this momentum, we will continue to break boundaries, accelerate the translation of frontier research, and cultivate the next generation of globally minded, empathetic medical leaders."

About the Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CU Medicine)

Established in 1981, CU Medicine has earned international recognition for teaching, research, and clinical practice. The Faculty consistently ranks in the top 1% of over 4,000 medical schools worldwide. In the "Best Global Universities Subject Rankings 2026-27" by U.S. News and World Report, our "Gastroenterology and Hepatology," "Endocrinology and Metabolism," and "Clinical Medicine" programmes hold 1st place in Asia, while Gastroenterology and Hepatology has maintained its place among the global top three since 2022.

Our Faculty comprises 14 clinical departments and five schools, delivering a world-class environment for teaching and research with a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary, interprofessional, and international collaboration. To date, we have cultivated over 6,000 medical graduates who are making an impact across local and global healthcare systems. We are dedicated to driving innovation by translating groundbreaking research into real-world clinical applications. Our contributions have reshaped medicine -- evidenced by the filing of 3,000 patents, strategic patent acquisitions, and the establishment of more than 20 start-ups. Our pioneering research has not only rewritten international clinical guidelines but also revolutionised the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of numerous diseases.

Please visit http://www.med.cuhk.edu.hk for more information.

SOURCE The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)'s Faculty of Medicine (CU Medicine)

Media Enquiries: Ms Luka LUK, Office of Global Engagement, CU Medicine (Email: [email protected])