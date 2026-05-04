CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - CU Inc. (TSX: CIU.PR.A) (TSX: CIU.PR.C)

CU Inc. announced today that it has notified the registered shareholder of its Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 4 ("Series 4 Preferred Shares") of a conversion privilege and applicable dividend rates. As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of Series 4 Preferred Shares will have the right to choose one of the following options with regard to their shares:

View PDF CU INC. PROVIDES SERIES 4 PREFERRED SHARES CONVERSION PRIVILEGE AND DIVIDEND RATE NOTICE (CNW Group/CU Inc.)

To retain any or all of their Series 4 Preferred Shares and continue to receive a fixed rate quarterly dividend; or To convert, on a one-for-one basis, any or all of their Series 4 Preferred Shares into Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 5 ("Series 5 Preferred Shares") of CU Inc. and receive a floating rate quarterly dividend.

Effective June 1, 2026, the annual dividend rate for the Series 4 Preferred Shares is set at 4.573% for the five-year period from and including June 1, 2026 to but excluding June 1, 2031 and the Series 5 Preferred Shares floating quarterly dividend rate for the three-month period commencing June 1, 2026 to but excluding September 1, 2026 is set at an annual dividend rate of 3.646%. The dividend rate for the Series 5 Preferred Shares will be reset each quarter. Both rates were calculated according to the terms described in the short form prospectus of CU Inc. dated November 24, 2010.

Beneficial owners of Series 4 Preferred Shares who wish to exercise their right of conversion should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other nominee and ensure that they follow their instructions in order to meet the deadline to exercise such right, which is 3 p.m. (Calgary time) / 5 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 19, 2026. Any notices received after this deadline will not be valid. As such, it is recommended that this be done well in advance of the deadline in order to provide the broker or other nominee with time to complete the necessary steps.

The foregoing conversions are subject to the conditions that: (i) if CU Inc. determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 4 Preferred Shares outstanding on June 1, 2026, then all remaining Series 4 Preferred Shares will automatically be converted into Series 5 Preferred Shares on June 1, 2026, and (ii) alternatively, if CU Inc. determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 5 Preferred Shares outstanding on June 1, 2026 after giving effect to conversion notices received, no Series 4 Preferred Shares will be converted into Series 5 Preferred Shares. If either of these scenarios occurs, CU Inc. will issue a news release to that effect on or before May 25, 2026.

Holders of the Series 4 Preferred Shares and the Series 5 Preferred Shares will have the opportunity to convert their shares again on June 1, 2031, and every five years thereafter as long as the shares remain outstanding.

For more information on the terms of, and risks associated with an investment in, the Series 4 Preferred Shares and the Series 5 Preferred Shares, please see CU Inc.'s short form prospectus dated November 24, 2010, which can be found under CU Inc.'s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

CU Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO Company. CU Inc. is an Alberta-based corporation with approximately 3,600 employees and assets of $20 billion comprised of rate-regulated utility operations in electricity and natural gas distribution and transmission. More information about CU Inc. can be found on the Canadian Utilities Limited website at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Financial Operations

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

Contact Media Relations

(587) 228 4571

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking information in this news release includes references to the anticipated conversion date, dividend rates and the payment of dividends.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing market and economic conditions, availability of sellers, changes in laws and regulations and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE CU Inc.