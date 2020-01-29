CTG (Crestwood Technology Group) honored as top 75 Best Companies to Work for in New York in 2020

YONKERS, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- CTG (Crestwood Technology Group) is very pleased to announce being honored as one of 75 top companies to receive the New York State Society for Human Resource Management (NYS-SHRM) and Best Companies Group award for its 2020 Best Companies to Work for in New York State.

This 13th annual statewide survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in New York, whose practices benefit the state's businesses, economy and workforce.

To be considered for participation, organizations had to fulfill specific registration eligibility requirements, and then participate in a two-part survey of employee satisfaction and engagement, as well as workplace practices and policies.

"Our mission to serving our customers in the defense and aviation industries and our communities around us, is reflected in our employee dedication, satisfaction and enthusiasm as part of a holistic team that recognizes and rewards quality work," said Joe Mancino, CEO, CTG.

Among the benefits CTG provides to its employees are a matching 401k, daily catered lunches, company events, contests and awards, and opportunities to give back to the communities and veterans we serve through charitable events and gifting. CTG also provides employees career enhancement and exploration through educational courses and cross-training.

About CTG

CTG (Crestwood Technology Group, Corp) provides supply chain solutions designed to keep fleets and systems operational, ready and safe. We are a leading supplier of parts, material and obsolescence management solutions to many of the world's largest airlines, MRO's and aircraft manufacturers, as well as the Department of Defense and its contractors.

CTG maintains one of the largest on-site inventories of parts for fixed-wing, rotorcraft, power plant and ground-support equipment. We specialize in expendables, rotables, and consumables sourcing, kitting and tooling, inventory management and AOG services.

Companies like Sikorsky, Boeing and Lockheed Martin have recognized CTG's commitment to quality and customer service as award-winning. CTG is the first and only distributor in the industry to earn AC7402 CAAP (Counterfeit Avoidance Accreditation Program) certification recognized by both customers and industry in setting the highest Aerospace quality management and inspections standards for suppliers and distributors.

To find out more, please visit www.CTGNOW.com

About NYS-SHRM

NYS-SHRM is an affiliate of the national Society for Human Resources Management, the world's largest association devoted to human resources, serving the needs of and advancing the interests of the HR profession

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group is an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.

