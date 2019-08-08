CTDOT revitalizes Connecticut public transit with 50 buses from New Flyer

ST. CLOUD, MN, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced an order from the Connecticut Department of Transportation ("CTDOT") for fifty, forty-foot heavy-duty Xcelsior® clean-diesel buses (50 equivalent units or "EUs"). The order converts 50 buses from the option backlog to firm orders, with 61 units remaining in the option backlog.

The new buses, operating under the CTtransit name, replace older vehicles in the fleet with newer, more fuel-efficient buses, and are part of a five-year contract for 485 buses announced in 2016. In addition to replacing older buses, CTDOT will integrate these fifty buses into the current Hartford location bus fleet to service the City of Hartford and surrounding areas.

Since 1989, NFI has delivered over 750 buses and coaches to CTDOT, including New Flyer transit buses and MCI motor coaches. Over 420 of them are still in service.

"Having delivered over 670 transit buses to CTDOT over the past three decades, New Flyer continues to support communities across Connecticut with fully-accessible transit buses in range of propulsions," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "Our Xcelsior model is safe, reliable, and proven, with over 10,000 models delivered and revenue service in excess of one billion miles in North America. As CTDOT strives to deliver the best possible passenger experience, we will continue innovating our mobility solutions to keep Connecticut moving."

CTDOT provides public transit in eight urban areas across Connecticut, delivering more than 27 million annual passenger trips and offering a range of transportation demand management services under the name CTrides including vanpooling, carpooling, and telecommuting.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in transit buses for nearly 90 years. In 2017, it opened the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology, and in 2018 became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities. It is the only provider of full-suite bus solutions in North America and has the broadest range of drive systems in North America.

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

