/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that the trustees of CT REIT have declared a distribution for the period of November 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 of $0.06994 per trust unit, payable December 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on November 30, 2021. This distribution, if annualized, would represent a rate of $0.83930 per annum.

About CT REIT

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

For further information: Media: Joscelyn Dosanjh, 416-845-8392, [email protected]; Investors: Marina Davies, 416-544-6134, [email protected]