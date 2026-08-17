CT REIT Declares Distribution for the Period of August 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026

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TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that the trustees of CT REIT have declared a distribution for the period of August 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026 of $0.0818 per trust unit, payable September 15, 2026 to unitholders of record on August 31, 2026. This distribution, if annualized, would represent a rate of $0.9816 per annum.

About CT REIT

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of 380 properties totalling 32 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

For further information:

Media: Canadian Tire Media Hotline, 416-480-8453, [email protected]

Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)