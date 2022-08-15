TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX:CRT.UN) announced today that the trustees of CT REIT have declared a distribution for the period of August 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022 of $0.07232 per trust unit, payable September 15, 2022 to unitholders of record on August 31, 2022. This distribution, if annualized, would represent a rate of $0.86784 per annum.

About CT REIT

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

For further information: Media: Jessica Sims, 416-428-1064, [email protected]; Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]