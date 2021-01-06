CT REIT Completes Offering of $150M 2.371% Series G Senior Unsecured Debentures due January 6, 2031

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT), (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that it has completed its previously announced issuance, on a private placement basis in certain of the provinces of Canada (the "Debenture Offering"), of $150 million aggregate principal amount of series G senior unsecured debentures with a ten-year term and a coupon of 2.371% per annum (the "Series G Debentures"). CT REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the Debenture Offering, together with cash on hand, to complete the previously announced redemption of the entire outstanding $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.159% Series C Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 1, 2021.

The Series G Debentures have been rated "BBB" by S&P Global Ratings acting through Standard & Poor's Ratings Services (Canada), a business unit of S&P Global Canada Corp., and "BBB" with a "stable" trend by DBRS Limited. The Series G Debentures are direct senior unsecured obligations of CT REIT.

The Debenture Offering was led by RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. The Series G Debentures offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Series G Debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit www.ctreit.com.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects CT REIT's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to the use of proceeds of the Debenture Offering, including the redemption of CT REIT's 2.159% Series C Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 1, 2021. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CT REIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under Section 4 "Risk Factors" in CT REIT's Annual Information Form for fiscal 2019 and Section 11 "Enterprise Risk Management" in CT REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for fiscal 2019, both of which are available on CT REIT's website at www.ctreit.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. CT REIT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information: Media: Jane Shaw, 416-480-8581, [email protected]; Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]