Announces distribution increase of 3.5%, a cumulative increase of 38.2% since initial public offering

Receives Zero Carbon Building Design Certification for new distribution centre development in Calgary, Alberta

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT" or "the REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) today reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

"CT REIT's resilient fundamentals and consistent growth were once again on display in Q1, and this dynamic combination gave our board the confidence to approve yet another distribution increase, our tenth since our Initial Public Offering in 2013. CT REIT has now raised its distribution by 38.2% on a cumulative basis over this time," said Kevin Salsberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of CT REIT. "In addition to our strong results and ability to increase returns to our Unitholders, I am also pleased that our new industrial development in Calgary has received its net zero certification. We decided to construct one of Canada's first net zero industrial developments with the future of a low-carbon economy in mind, and this recent certification furthers our venture into responsible development, a key component of our ESG strategy."

"We look forward to hosting our Annual Meeting of Unitholders on May 9th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, when I will be further discussing CT REIT's progress to date and plans for the future. I would like to thank David Laidley, who is retiring after successfully leading the REIT's Board since its inception in 2013, for all of his efforts and contributions to our success over the last ten years. Following the meeting, it is expected that John O'Bryan will be appointed as CT REIT's new Chair of the Board of Trustees. John is a highly regarded corporate leader with deep roots in the Canadian real estate community and I look forward to working with him in his new role." added Mr. Salsberg.

Distribution Increase

The Board of Trustees of CT REIT has approved a 3.5% distribution increase that will be effective with the July 2023 payment to unitholders of record on June 30, 2023. Monthly distributions will increase to $0.07485 per unit, or $0.89821 per unit on an annualized basis.

Update on net zero distribution centre development in Calgary, Alberta

In February 2022, the REIT announced its intention to develop a new distribution centre to a net zero standard in Calgary, Alberta. The project has now received certification under the Canada Green Building Council's Zero Carbon Building Design Standard. When completed, it will be the REIT's first project designed to a net zero standard and one of the first such buildings developed in Canada. It will add approximately 350,000 square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") upon completion, which is anticipated by the end of 2023.

New Investment Activity

CT REIT announced one new investment, which will require an estimated $6.6 million to complete. This investment is expected to earn a weighted average cap rate of 6.37%, representing approximately 22,000 square feet of incremental GLA.

The table below summarizes the new investment and its anticipated completion date:

Property Type GLA (sf.) Timing Activity Fergus, ON Third-Party Acquisition/ Intensification 22,000 Q2 2023 / Q4 2024 Acquisition of adjacent land from a third-party and expansion of an existing Canadian Tire store



Update on Previously Announced Investment and Development Activity

CT REIT invested $13 million in a project that was completed in the first quarter and added 39,000 square feet of incremental GLA to the portfolio. This project consists of the development of mid-box and CRU space for third-party tenants adjacent to the recently-built Canadian Tire store in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The table below provides an activity update on the previously announced investment.

Property Type GLA (sf.) Timing Activity Moose Jaw, SK Development 39,000 Q1 2023 Development of mid-box and CRU space for third-party tenants



As of March 31, 2023, CT REIT had 1,265,000 square feet of GLA under development, of which approximately 99.4% is subject to committed lease agreements. These developments represent an investment of approximately $389 million upon completion, of which $141 million has been spent to date.

Financial and Operational Summary

Summary of Selected Information





(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except unit, per unit and square footage amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 2022

Change Property revenue $ 137,506 $ 131,950 4.2 % Net operating income 1 $ 107,417 $ 102,786 4.5 % Net income $ 70,511 $ 93,079 (24.2) % Net income per unit - basic 2 $ 0.300 $ 0.399 (24.8) % Net income per unit - diluted 3 $ 0.265 $ 0.345 (23.2) % Funds from operations 1 $ 75,328 $ 71,825 4.9 % Funds from operations per unit - diluted 2,4,5 $ 0.320 $ 0.307 4.2 % Adjusted funds from operations 1 $ 69,231 $ 65,053 6.4 % Adjusted funds from operations per unit - diluted 2,4,5 $ 0.294 $ 0.278 5.8 % Distributions per unit - paid 2 $ 0.217 $ 0.210 3.3 % AFFO payout ratio 4 73.8 % 75.5 % (1.7) % Cash generated from operating activities $ 104,856 $ 99,396 5.5 % Weighted average number of units outstanding 2





Basic 234,837,356 233,356,669 0.6 % Diluted 3 326,359,367 315,798,786 3.3 % Diluted (non-GAAP) 5 235,147,397 233,643,504 0.6 % Indebtedness ratio 40.7 % 40.9 % (0.2) % Gross leasable area (square feet) 6 30,040,543 29,182,918 2.9 % Occupancy rate 6,7 99.2 % 99.3 % (0.1) %

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Specified Financial Measures" below for more information. 2 Total units means Units and Class B LP Units outstanding. 3 Diluted units determined in accordance with IFRS includes restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and the effect of assuming that all of the Class C LP Units will be settled with Class B LP Units. Refer to section 7.0 of the MD&A. 4 This is a non-GAAP ratio. See "Specified Financial Measures" below for more information. 5 Diluted units used in calculating non-GAAP measures include restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and exclude the effect of assuming that all of the Class C LP Units will be settled with Class B LP Units. Refer to section 7.0 of the MD&A. 6 Refers to retail, mixed-use commercial and industrial properties and excludes Properties Under Development. 7 Occupancy and other leasing key performance measures have been prepared on a committed basis which includes the impact of existing lease agreements contracted on or before March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.



Financial Highlights

Net Income – Net income was $70.5 million for the quarter, a decrease of $22.6 million or 24.2%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value adjustment on investment properties, partially offset by an increase in net operating income.

Net Operating Income (NOI)* – Total property revenue for the quarter was $137.5 million, which was $5.6 million or 4.2% higher compared to the same period in the prior year. In the first quarter, NOI was $107.4 million, which was $4.6 million or 4.5% higher compared to the same period in the prior year. This was primarily due to the intensifications of income-producing properties completed in 2023 and 2022, which contributed $2.1 million to NOI growth, and rent escalations from Canadian Tire leases, contributing a further $1.8 million. Same store NOI was $104.3 million, and same property NOI was $106.5 million for the quarter, which was $2.5 million or 2.5%, and $4.6 million or 4.5%, respectively, higher when compared to the prior year. Same store NOI increased primarily due to increased revenue derived from contractual rent escalations, and recovery of capital expenditures and interest earned thereon. Same property NOI increased primarily due to the increase in same store NOI noted, as well as an increase from intensifications completed in 2023 and 2022.

Funds from Operations (FFO)* - FFO for the quarter was $75.3 million, which was $3.5 million or 4.9% higher than the same period in 2022, primarily due to the impact of NOI variances. FFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) for the quarter was $0.320 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), which was $0.013 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) or 4.2% higher, compared to the same period in 2022, due to the growth of FFO exceeding the growth in the weighted average units outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP).

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)* – AFFO for the quarter was $69.2 million, which was $4.2 million or 6.4% higher than the same period in 2022, primarily due to the impact of NOI variances. AFFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) for the quarter was $0.294 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), which was $0.016 or 5.8% higher, compared to the same period in 2022, due to the growth of AFFO exceeding the growth in the weighted average units outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP).

Distributions – Distributions per unit in the quarter amounted to $0.217, which was 3.3% higher than the same period in 2022 due to increases in the rate of distribution which became effective with the monthly distributions paid in July 2022.

Operating Results

Leasing – CTC is CT REIT's most significant tenant. As at March 31, 2023, CTC represented 92.0% of total GLA and 91.3% of annualized base minimum rent.

Occupancy – As at March 31, 2023, CT REIT's portfolio occupancy rate, on a committed basis, was 99.2%.

*NOI, FFO and AFFO are Specified Financial Measures. See below for additional information.

Specified Financial Measures

CT REIT uses specified financial measures as defined by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 52-112"). CT REIT believes these specified financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance of CT REIT and its ability to meet its principal objective of creating Unitholder value over the long term by generating reliable, durable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis.

These specified financial measures used in this document include non-GAAP financial measures and non- GAAP ratios, within the meaning of NI 52-112. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, also referred to as generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and ratios presented by other publicly traded entities and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

See below for further information on specified financial measures used by management in this document and, where applicable, for reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

Net Operating Income

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as property revenue less property expense, adjusted for straight-line rent. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is property revenue. Management believes that NOI is a useful key indicator of performance as it represents a measure of property operations over which management has control. NOI is also a key input in determining the fair value of the portfolio of Properties. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to property revenue or net income and comprehensive income, both of which are determined in accordance with IFRS.

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended

For the periods ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change 1 Property revenue $ 137,506 $ 131,950 4.2 % Less:





Property expense (30,511) (28,702) 6.3 % Property straight-line rent revenue 422 (462) NM Net operating income $ 107,417 $ 102,786 4.5 %

1 NM - not meaningful.



Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations

Certain non-GAAP financial measures for the real estate industry have been defined by the Real Property Association of Canada under its publications, "REALPAC Funds From Operations & Adjusted Funds From Operations for IFRS" and "REALPAC Adjusted Cashflow from Operations for IFRS". CT REIT calculates Fund From Operations, Adjusted Funds From Operations and Adjusted Cashflow from Operations in accordance with these publications.

The following table reconciles GAAP net income and comprehensive income to FFO and further reconciles FFO to AFFO:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended For the periods ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change 1 Net Income and comprehensive income $ 70,511 $ 93,079 (24.2) % Fair value adjustment on investment property 4,180 (22,077) NM GP income tax expense 444 541 (17.9) % Lease principal payments on right-of-use assets (351) (112) NM Fair value adjustment of unit-based compensation 298 191 56.0 % Internal leasing expense 246 203 21.2 % Funds from operations $ 75,328 $ 71,825 4.9 % Property straight-line rent revenue 422 (462) NM Direct leasing costs 2, 3 (192) (97) 97.9 % Capital expenditure reserve 2 (6,327) (6,213) 1.8 % Adjusted funds from operations $ 69,231 $ 65,053 6.4 %

1 NM - not meaningful. 2 Comparatives have been restated to conform with current year's presentation. 3 Excludes internal and external leasing costs related to development projects.



Funds From Operations

FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is net income and comprehensive income. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The use of FFO, together with the required IFRS presentations, has been included for the purpose of improving the understanding of the operating results of CT REIT.

Management believes that FFO is a useful measure of operating performance that, when compared period- over-period, reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy levels, rental rates, operating costs and property taxes, acquisition activities and interest costs, and provides a perspective of the financial performance that is not immediately apparent from net income determined in accordance with IFRS.

FFO adds back to net income items that do not arise from operating activities, such as fair value adjustments. FFO, however, still includes non-cash revenues related to accounting for straight-line rent and makes no deduction for the recurring capital expenditures necessary to sustain the existing earnings stream.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure of recurring economic earnings used in the real estate industry to assess an entity's distribution capacity. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is net income and comprehensive income. AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS.

CT REIT calculates AFFO by adjusting FFO for non-cash income and expense items such as amortization of straight-line rents. AFFO is also adjusted for a reserve for maintaining the productive capacity required for sustaining property infrastructure and revenue from real estate properties and direct leasing costs. As property capital expenditures do not occur evenly during the fiscal year or from year to year, the capital expenditure reserve in the AFFO calculation, which is used as an input in assessing the REIT's distribution payout ratio, is intended to reflect an average annual spending level. The reserve is primarily based on average expenditures as determined by building condition reports prepared by independent consultants.

Management believes that AFFO is a useful measure of operating performance similar to FFO as described above, adjusted for the impact of non-cash income and expense items.

Capital Expenditure Reserve

The following table compares and reconciles recoverable capital expenditures during the 2022-2023 period to the capital expenditure reserve used in the calculation of AFFO:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Capital

expenditure

reserve 1 Recoverable capital

expenditures

For the periods indicated Variance Year ended December 31, 2022 $ 25,030 $ 26,835 $ (1,805) Period ended March 31, 2023 $ 6,327 $ 824 $ 5,503

1 Comparatives have been restated to conform with current year's presentation.



The capital expenditure reserve is a non-GAAP financial measure and management believes the reserve is a useful measure to understand the normalized capital expenditures required to maintain property infrastructure. Recoverable capital expenditures are the most directly comparable measure that is disclosed in the REIT's primary financial statements. The capital expenditure reserve should not be considered as an alternative to recoverable capital expenditures, which is determined in accordance with IFRS.

The capital expenditure reserve varies from the capital expenditures incurred due to the seasonal nature of the expenditures. As such, CT REIT views the capital expenditure reserve as a meaningful measure.

FFO per unit - Basic, FFO per unit - Diluted (non-GAAP), AFFO per unit - Basic and AFFO per unit - Diluted (non-GAAP)

FFO per unit - basic, FFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), AFFO per unit - basic and AFFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) are non-GAAP ratios and reflect FFO and AFFO on a weighted average per unit basis. Management believes these non-GAAP ratios are useful measures to investors since the measures indicate the impact of FFO and AFFO, respectively, in relation to an individual per unit investment in the REIT. For the purpose of calculating diluted per unit amounts, diluted units include restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and exclude the effects of settling the Class C LP Units with Class B LP Units.

Management believes that FFO per unit ratios are useful measures of operating performance that, when compared period-over-period, reflect the impact on operations of trends in occupancy levels, rental rates, operating costs and property taxes, acquisition activities and interest costs, and provides a perspective of the financial performance that is not immediately apparent from net income per unit determined in accordance with IFRS. Management believes that AFFO per unit ratios are useful measures of operating performance similar to FFO as described above, adjusted for the impact of non-cash income and expense items. The FFO per unit and AFFO per unit ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to other ratios determined in accordance with IFRS. The component of the FFO per unit ratios, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is FFO, and the component of AFFO per unit ratios, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is AFFO.

Three Months Ended

For the periods ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Funds from operations/unit - basic $ 0.321 $ 0.308 4.2 % Funds from operations/unit - diluted $ 0.320 $ 0.307 4.2 %



Three Months Ended

For the periods ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Adjusted funds from operations/unit - basic $ 0.295 $ 0.279 5.7 % Adjusted funds from operations/unit - diluted $ 0.294 $ 0.278 5.8 %



Management calculates the weighted average units outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP) by excluding the full conversion of the Class C LP Units to Class B LP Units, which is not considered a likely scenario. As such, the REIT's fully diluted per unit FFO and AFFO amounts are calculated, excluding the effects of settling the Class C LP Units with Class B LP Units, which management considers a more meaningful measure.

AFFO Payout Ratio

The AFFO payout ratio is a non-GAAP ratio which is a measure of the sustainability of the REIT's distribution payout. Management believes this is a useful measure to investors since this metric provides transparency on performance. Management considers the AFFO payout ratio to be the best measure of the REIT's distribution capacity. The AFFO payout ratio is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to other ratios determined in accordance with IFRS. The component of the AFFO payout ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is AFFO, and the composition of the AFFO payout ratio is as follows:

Three Months Ended

For the periods ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Distribution per unit - paid (A) $ 0.217 $ 0.210 3.3 % AFFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) 1 (B) $ 0.294 $ 0.278 5.8 % AFFO payout ratio (A)/(B) 73.8 % 75.5 % (1.7) %

1 For the purposes of calculating diluted per unit amounts, diluted units include restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and excludes the effects of settling the Class C LP Units with Class B LP Units.



Same Store NOI

Same store NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which reports the period-over-period performance of the same asset base having consistent GLA in both periods. CT REIT management believes same store NOI is a useful measure to gauge the change in asset productivity and asset value. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is property revenue. Same store NOI should not be considered as an alternative to property revenue or net income and comprehensive income, both of which are determined in accordance with IFRS.

Same Property NOI

Same property NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is consistent with the definition of same store NOI above, except that same property includes the NOI impact of intensifications. Management believes same property NOI is a useful measure to gauge the change in asset productivity and asset value, as well as measure the additional return earned by incremental capital investments in existing assets. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is property revenue. Same property NOI should not be considered as an alternative to property revenue or net income and comprehensive income, both of which are determined in accordance with IFRS.

Acquisitions, Developments and Dispositions NOI

Acquisitions, developments and dispositions NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is consistent with the definition of NOI above with respect to new property or dispositions of property not included in same property NOI. CT REIT management believes acquisitions, developments, and dispositions NOI is a useful measure to gauge the change in asset productivity and asset value. The most directly comparable primary financial statement measure is property revenue. Acquisitions, developments, and dispositions NOI should not be considered as an alternative to property revenue or net income and comprehensive income, both of which are determined in accordance with IFRS.

The following table summarizes the same store and same property components of NOI:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended For the periods ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change 1 Same store $ 104,346 $ 101,827 2.5 % Intensifications





2023 15 — NM 2022 2,158 117 NM Same property $ 106,519 $ 101,944 4.5 % Acquisitions, developments and dispositions





2023 (16) 808 NM 2022 914 34 NM Net operating income $ 107,417 $ 102,786 4.5 % Add:





Property expense 30,511 28,702 6.3 % Property straight-line rent revenue (422) 462 NM Property Revenue $ 137,506 $ 131,950 4.2 %

1 NM - not meaningful.



Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) and Notes

Information in this press release is a select summary of results. This press release should be read in conjunction with CT REIT's MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2023 (Q1 2023 MD&A) and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) and Notes for the period ended March 31, 2023, which are both available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and at http://www.ctreit.com

Note: Unless otherwise indicated, all figures in this press release are as at March 31, 2023, and are presented in Canadian dollars.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that reflect management's current expectations related to matters such as future financial performance and operating results. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our future outlook, anticipated events or results and our operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Certain statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document may constitute forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements concerning the REIT's ability to complete the investments under the heading "New Investment Activity", the timing and terms of any such investments and the benefits expected to result from such investments, statements concerning developments, intensifications, results, performance, achievements, and prospects or opportunities for CT REIT. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses, beliefs, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of prospects and opportunities, current conditions and expected trends, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable at the date such information is provided.

By its very nature, forward-looking information requires the use of estimates and assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. It is possible that the REIT's assumptions, estimates, analyses, beliefs, and opinions are not correct, and that the REIT's expectations and plans will not be achieved. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on information, assumptions and beliefs which are reasonable in the opinion of management and complete, this information is necessarily subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information.

For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the REIT's actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to section 4 "Risk Factors" of CT REIT's Annual Information Form for fiscal 2022, and to section 12.0 "Enterprise Risk Management" and 14.0 "Forward- looking Information" of CT REIT's MD&A for fiscal 2022 as well as the REIT's other public filings available at http://www.sedar.com and at http://www.ctreit.com .

The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions as of the date hereof. CT REIT does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as is required by applicable securities laws.

Information contained in or otherwise accessible through the websites referenced in this press release does not form part of this press release and is not incorporated by reference into this press release. All references to such websites are inactive textual references and are for information only.

Additional information about CT REIT has been filed electronically with various securities regulators in Canada through SEDAR and is available at http://www.sedar.com and at http://www.ctreit.com .

Annual Meeting

As previously announced, CT REIT's Annual Meeting of Unitholders will take place on Tuesday May 9, 2023 at 10:00a.m. (Eastern Time). The annual meeting will be held in a virtual format by way of live audio webcast and teleconference. Please refer to http://www.ctreitagm.com for additional details on the annual meeting.

Conference Call

CT REIT will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on May 9, 2023. The conference call will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and the news media by dialing 416-340-2217 (Participant passcode: 7287620#) or 1-800-806-5484 or through a webcast at https://www.ctreit.com/English/news-and- events/events-and-webcasts/default.aspx and will be available through replay for 12 months.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

For further information: Media: Jessica Sims, 416-428-1064, [email protected]; Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]