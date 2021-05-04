CT Real Estate Investment Trust Renews Base Shelf Prospectus

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that it has filed a base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The final base shelf prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, during which CT REIT may offer trust units (including on a secondary basis), preferred units, debt securities, warrants and subscription receipts, or any combination thereof, having an aggregate offering price of up to $2 billion. Any issue of securities under the shelf prospectus will require the filing of a prospectus supplement that will include specific terms of the securities being offered and details regarding the plan of distribution.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent a registration or an exemption from registration.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit www.ctreit.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects CT REIT's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CT REIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in CT REIT's 2020 Annual Information Form and its MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2020, which are both available on CT REIT's website at www.ctreit.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. CT REIT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Media: Jane Shaw, Investors: Marina Davies