TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that the trustees of CT REIT have declared a distribution for the period of September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 of $0.06693 per trust unit, payable October 15, 2020 to unitholders of record on September 30, 2020. This distribution, if annualized, would represent a rate of $0.80316 per annum.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

