CT Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Distribution for the Period of October 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that the trustees of CT REIT have declared a distribution for the period of October 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019 of $0.0631 per trust unit, payable November 15, 2019 to unitholders of record on October 31, 2019. This distribution, if annualized, would represent a rate of $0.7572 per annum.

