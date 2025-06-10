CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS AND ATM PROGRAM

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRT.UN) ("CT REIT" or the "REIT") announced today that it has renewed its existing base shelf prospectus and filed and obtained a receipt for a short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus"), which is valid until July 10, 2027.

The REIT also announced today that it has renewed its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allows the REIT to issue up to $100 million of REIT trust units ("Units") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the REIT's discretion. Any Units sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), or any other marketplace on which the Units are listed, quoted or otherwise traded in Canada, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. There is no certainty that any Units will be offered or sold under the ATM Program.

The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of (i) the issuance and sale of an aggregate of $100 million of Units reserved under the ATM Program, (ii) the receipt for the Shelf Prospectus ceasing to be effective in accordance with applicable securities laws (which is expected to occur on July 10, 2027), and (iii) the termination of the Distribution Agreement (as defined below) in accordance with its terms.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to repay indebtedness, for working capital, for acquisitions and development activity and for general business purposes. As Units distributed under the ATM Program will be issued and sold at the prevailing market price at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of the distribution.

Distributions of the Units under the ATM Program (if any) will be led by CIBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated June 10, 2025 (the "Distribution Agreement"). The volume and timing of any distributions of Units under the ATM Program will be determined in the REIT's sole discretion. Sales of Units under the ATM Program, if any, will be made through "at-the-market distributions" as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions. The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of the Units that may be sold under the ATM Program.

The offering of Units under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated June 10, 2025 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the REIT's Shelf Prospectus. The Prospectus Supplement, the Shelf Prospectus and the Distribution Agreement were filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and are available on the REIT's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These documents may be requested by contacting BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. by mail at Brampton Distribution Centre, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2, Attn: The Data Group of Companies, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 905-791-3151 ext. 4312, or by contacting CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 416-956-6378 or by email at [email protected] by providing an email address or address, as applicable.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Units have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Units may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the REIT, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 375 properties totalling more than 31 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and other information that constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect CT REIT's current expectations relating to future events, including but not limited to statements with respect to the distribution of Units, if any, under the ATM Program and the benefits associated therewith and the use of proceeds, if any, of the ATM Program. By its very nature, forward-looking information requires the use of estimates and assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. It is possible that CT REIT's assumptions, estimates, analyses, beliefs, and opinions are not correct, and that CT REIT's expectations and plans will not be achieved. For more information on the risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions that could cause CT REIT's actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in CT REIT's Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement, each as amended or supplemented, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, all of which are available at sedarplus.ca and at ctreit.com. CT REIT does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

