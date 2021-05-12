TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that each of the eight trustee nominees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2021 were elected as trustees of the Trust at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") held on May 11, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below.

On a vote, the following eight nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust by the holders of CT REIT units and holders of CT REIT special voting units (collectively, the "Unitholders"). The Trust received the following proxy votes from the Unitholders with respect to the election of the eight nominees:



Nominee Proxy Votes For % of Proxy

Votes For Proxy Votes

Withheld % of Proxy Votes

Withheld Heather Briant 184,869,364 98.02% 3,728,070 1.98% Gregory Craig 188,256,972 99.82% 340,462 0.18% David Laidley 187,276,918 99.30% 1,320,516 0.70% Anna Martini 187,343,426 99.34% 1,254,008 0.66% Dean McCann 187,641,593 99.49% 955,841 0.51% John O'Bryan 188,399,613 99.90% 197,821 0.10% Ken Silver 188,426,055 99.91% 171,379 0.09% Kelly Smith 187,351,844 99.34% 1,245,590 0.66%

Each of the eight nominees elected will serve on the board of trustees of the Trust until the next annual election of trustees or until their successor is elected or appointed.

