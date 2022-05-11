CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that each of the eight trustee nominees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2022 were elected as trustees of the Trust at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") held on May 10, 2022. The detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below.

On a vote, the following eight nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust by the holders of CT REIT units and holders of CT REIT special voting units (collectively, the "Unitholders"). The Trust received the following votes from the Unitholders with respect to the election of the eight nominees:

Withheld Heather Briant 184,539,402 98.03% 3,703,907 1.97% Gregory Craig 187,986,651 99.86% 256,660 0.14% David Laidley 187,603,276 99.66% 640,035 0.34% Anna Martini 187,978,285 99.86% 265,052 0.14% Dean McCann 188,044,653 99.89% 198,684 0.11% John O'Bryan 187,988,396 99.86% 254,941 0.14% Kevin Salsberg 187,803,385 99.77% 439,952 0.23% Kelly Smith 187,976,936 99.86% 266,401 0.14%

Each of the eight nominees elected will serve on the board of trustees of the Trust until the next annual election of trustees or until their successor is elected or appointed.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

