Experts and public health leaders gather at annual conference in Ottawa to discuss the importance and future of immunization in Canada

MONTREAL, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - CSL Seqirus, a global leader in influenza prevention, announced today the presentation of data from two Canadian studies at the 2023 Canadian Immunization Conference (CIC) in Ottawa, Ontario:

A literature review of vaccine effectiveness of enhanced seasonal influenza vaccines in older adults; and

A survey investigating pediatric influenza vaccination perceptions and uptake motivations and barriers.

Held from April 25-27, 2023, CIC brings together experts and thought-provoking speakers for a scientific program that engages and inspires future research, policies and practices.

"Every year, CIC is a key opportunity for leading experts to gather and discuss advancements in immunization," said Bertrand Roy, Country Head Medical Affairs, CSL Seqirus. "This is especially important this year, as we debrief on key learnings from a very challenging flu season and align on ways to help prevent similar seasons moving forward."

About the Studies Presented at 2023 CIC

A systematic literature review and meta-analysis comparing relative vaccine effectiveness of enhanced trivalent seasonal influenza vaccines in older adults

Brenda Coleman, Ian McGovern, Mendel Haag

(Poster Exhibition: April 25, 2023 at 1:50-2:50 p.m. EST and April 26, 2023 at 1:50-2:50 p.m. EST)

Dr. Brenda Coleman, PhD, Infectious Disease Epidemiology Research Unit, Mount Sinai Hospital, will present the results of a literature review conducted over 4 seasons that reports on relative vaccine effectiveness (rVE) of adjuvanted vaccines (aTIV) in comparison to high-dose vaccines (HD-TIV) for older adults (≥ 65 years of age).

The literature review and meta-analysis suggest that aTIV and HD-TIV have comparable vaccine performance for prevention of influenza-related outpatient and hospital and emergency department visits.

"Access to the appropriate type of vaccines for older adults is critical to help prevent severe illness and other complications caused by influenza," says Dr. Coleman. "Older adults are at a greater risk due to the age-associated decline of their immune system. Therefore, it is important that they receive an enhanced (either an aTIV or HD-TIV) vaccine since they offer better protection against the flu compared to standard influenza vaccines."

Parental attitudes and perceptions regarding pediatric influenza vaccination in Canada and the role of health care providers Wendy Boivin, Rupesh Chawla, Ajit Johal and Bertrand Roy

(Poster Exhibition: April 25, 2023 at 1:50-2:50 p.m. EST and April 26, 2023 at 1:50-2:50 p.m. EST)

Dr. Wendy Boivin, PhD, Senior Medical Science Liaison, CSL Seqirus, will present the results of a national online survey conducted in 2022 to evaluate parental perceptions and behaviors towards pediatric influenza vaccination.

Including responses from 1,500 parents of children aged 6 months to 17 years, the results suggest that low pediatric vaccination was heavily influenced by the parents' own vaccination status:

Among parents who get vaccinated every year, 70% report they also vaccinate their children annually. In comparison, among parents who get vaccinated less frequently, only 17% said they vaccinate their children every year.

There is a positive correlation between parents who express interest in learning more about flu vaccine for children and past and planned uptake.

51% of parents who plan on occasionally getting their child vaccinated against the flu say they are interested in learning about effectiveness, side-effects and potential interactions with COVID-19 vaccines.

Further, while less than half of respondents (44%) recalled discussing influenza vaccination for their children with a healthcare provider, respondents who did speak to a healthcare provider reported they were more likely to have their child vaccinated. This suggests that healthcare providers who proactively recommend influenza vaccination to parents have a direct impact on vaccination rates.

About Seasonal Influenza

Influenza is a common, contagious seasonal respiratory disease and can cause mild to severe illness, which can result in hospitalization or death.1 Adults may spread influenza to others from 1 day before symptoms begin to approximately 5 days after symptoms start.1 Children and people with weakened immune systems may be infectious longer.

Influenza is related to an average of 12,200 hospitalizations and approximately 3,500 deaths each year in Canada.1 Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends annual influenza vaccination for all individuals six months of age and older.1 Further, NACI recommends including all children between 6 and 59 months of age among the particularly recommended recipients of the influenza vaccine.1

NACI recommends that healthcare providers in Canada offer the seasonal influenza vaccine as soon as feasible after it becomes available in the fall, since seasonal influenza activity may start as early as October in the Northern Hemisphere.1

