CSK to Modernize IT Service Desk With 3CLogic for ServiceNow

AI-powered contact center solution for ServiceNow ITSM selected to enhance IT service experience for Florida's largest civil defense law firm, Cole, Scott, and Kissane.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, today announced that Cole, Scott, and Kissane (CSK), Florida's largest civil defense law firm, has selected its cloud solution to enhance IT service desk efficiency and improve employee experiences alongside ServiceNow's IT Service Management (ITSM) product.

With 13 offices, 580 attorneys, and over 1,250 employees, CSK previously struggled with operational inefficiencies due to its call center's lack of seamless integration with its primary IT solution, ServiceNow. Agents and supervisors were forced to navigate multiple platforms to retrieve employee information and analyze performance data, creating fragmented workflows and wasted time. According to ServiceNow, such inefficiencies can waste up to 33% of an agent's daily productivity, leading to decreased output, slower service, and higher operational costs. By integrating 3CLogic, CSK is streamlining its operations for faster, more efficient service delivery.

Recognizing the need for a modern, integrated IT service desk, CSK chose 3CLogic for its ability to seamlessly integrate AI and Voice capabilities with existing ServiceNow digital workflows, streamlining daily operations and improving performance and employee experiences (EX). With 3CLogic's AI-driven contact center solution for ServiceNow ITSM, CSK will benefit from:

An omnichannel agent workspace where ServiceNow's digital workstreams (email, chat, etc.) are seamlessly integrated with 3CLogic's native voice and SMS channels, providing a unified view for agents to manage all interactions from a single interface.





where ServiceNow's digital workstreams (email, chat, etc.) are seamlessly integrated with 3CLogic's native voice and SMS channels, providing a unified view for agents to manage all interactions from a single interface. Automated workflows that intelligently route employees to voice self-service for routine requests, while connecting them to live agents for more complex issues—enhancing call deflection and improving service speed for all users.





for routine requests, while connecting them to live agents for more complex issues—enhancing call deflection and improving service speed for all users. Advanced VIP routing and major incident management features designed to deliver a more personalized and efficient support experience for critical use cases, ensuring high-priority cases are handled with urgency and care.





designed to deliver a more personalized and efficient support experience for critical use cases, ensuring high-priority cases are handled with urgency and care. Streamlined insights and comprehensive reporting through contact center data fully integrated with ServiceNow Performance Analytics, enabling the consolidation and presentation of operations from a single unified administrative space for greater visibility and control.

"When we decided to implement ServiceNow for our IT Service Desk, 3CLogic was the obvious choice to ensure a seamless and efficient experience due to its native integration with ServiceNow," states Jason Thomas, CIO as Cole, Scott, and Kissane. "Since deployment, we've seen significant improvements in call resolution times, agent productivity, and overall user satisfaction. The AI-driven capabilities have streamlined workflows, reduced response times, and enhanced our ability to provide proactive support, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional IT services."

The initial deployment will establish a modernized, consolidated baseline for CSK, laying the groundwork for future integration of advanced AI features, including 3CLogic's Speech Analytics, AI Coaching, and GenAI call summarization for ServiceNow ITSM. According to McKinsey, GenAI alone can reduce costs by up to 20% while increasing revenue by 10%. These additional AI-driven capabilities will provide real-time, automated performance insights, enable more proactive service delivery, and help eliminate manual tasks, ultimately driving higher operational ROI and improving employee experience outcomes.

"We're honored to work with CSK as they modernize their IT service desk," says Matt Dunkin, SVP of Sales at 3CLogic. "With employees and customers valuing experiences as much as products, a centralized platform with AI-driven contact center capabilities integrated with what they already use [ServiceNow] is key to streamlining support and driving long-term growth."

In response to the growing demand for its AI-powered EX/CX solution for ServiceNow, 3CLogic will highlight its latest platform capabilities and updates at several upcoming events, including ServiceNow Summit in Boston and ServiceNow Knowledge 2025. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

