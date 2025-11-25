CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has launched a new online tool making it easier for stakeholders to submit their comments on regulatory policies and rules. Canadians, including capital market participants, industry, investors, and other stakeholders will now be able to provide feedback directly through the CSA tool as opposed to submitting it to individual jurisdictions.

The new tool introduces a centralized submission point and an optional online question-and-answer format that is intended to reduce barriers to participation in public consultations. Stakeholders can still choose to submit feedback through a traditional comment letter by uploading their documentation, or alternatively, using the web-based form. Both methods are accessible through the CSA's new dedicated consultation section.

The CSA aims to continue to enhance its online submission experience for all those who wish to participate in consultations and will continue to engage stakeholders in meaningful ways in its policy-making process.

Stakeholders who have questions or comments about this new process are welcome to contact the CSA Secretariat at [email protected].

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ilana Kelemen

Canadian Securities Administrators

[email protected]

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators