TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has extended the comment period for its consultation on the framework for an independent dispute resolution service with binding authority – anticipated to be the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI).

The consultation focuses on the proposed oversight model and refinements to the dispute resolution process. To give all stakeholders sufficient time to thoroughly review the proposal and provide meaningful input, the CSA is extending the comment period deadline by two weeks. The new date was selected to allow the CSA to make timely progress on this critical policy initiative.

The CSA published the proposed oversight model and process refinements on July 15, 2025. The deadline to submit comments on the proposal has been extended to September 29, 2025. Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their comments to the addresses in the notice and their local securities regulator. Implementation of a final framework is dependent on the governments of many CSA jurisdictions passing enabling legislation.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

