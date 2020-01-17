Crystal Lake Cuts 22 metres of 2.00% Copper, 2.27 g/t Gold, 34.36 g/t Silver, and 4.69% Zinc on Surface at its Newmont Lake Project in BC; Discovers Possible High-Grade Source of Multi-Element Burgundy Ridge System

The channel/trench sample is a ~340-metre step-out from the first diamond drill hole results released at Burgundy Ridge including BRDDH19-002's 91.26 metres of 0.38% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au, 4.12 g/t Ag, starting at 36.7 metres depth. Mineralization and alteration styles outline a large copper/gold-rich alkalic porphyry system with related high-grade hydrothermal breccia and skarn mineralization seen along the entire 2.3km Burgundy Trend.

Channel/trench Sample BRCH19-01 Highlights

2.00% Cu, 4.69% Zn, 2.27 g/t Au, and 34.36 g/t Ag over 22.00 metres at surface .

. Including 3.29% Cu, 8.59% Zn, 3.75 g/t Au, and 63.40 g/t Ag over 10.00 metres at surface.

at surface. 1.31% Cu, 2.97% Zn, 1.49 g/t Au, and 23.26 g/t Ag on surface over 37.00 metres on surface .





. Approximate 340 metre step-out from initial diamond drill hole results.

Due to time and weather constraints, one diamond drill hole (BRDDH19-016) was roughly targeted towards the Green Rock Zone as the last drill hole at Burgundy Ridge in 2019. This hole was drilled from Pad C-1; a drill pad designed to target the Discovery Zone approximately 200 metres to the north of Green Rock. Diamond Drill Hold BRDDH19-016 was continued as the deepest hole of Burgundy Ridge's first-ever diamond drill campaign. Assays are pending.

Cole Evans, CEO of Crystal Lake Mining commented; "Not only has the Green Rock Zone quickly developed into a critical target area for its obvious high-grade mineralization over significant intervals, it now represents hard evidence for 4 important metal types at high grades in a new zone. These assays, along with the alteration and mineralization styles from this channel sample are very significant as they complement results from other surface samples and diamond drilling to outline a large copper/gold-rich alkalic porphyry system with related high-grade hydrothermal breccia and skarn mineralization seen along the entire 2.3km Burgundy Trend. The rocks, alteration, and mineralization we have are typical of alkalic porphyry systems that are associated with large gold-silver deposits in this region.

We are very happy with the results to date and anticipate more positive results from the rest of our 2019 maiden diamond drill program to be available for release in the near future. Our team is working diligently in interpreting the multi-element and multi-mineralization events along the entire Ridge Zone trend, and what this means for the grade and size of our growing system."

The Company is currently receiving, interpreting, and performing QAQC procedures on data from the 2019 Newmont Lake exploration program and will be releasing data as it is ready. Due to the scale of the 2019 Exploration Program, the team is compiling a lot of data to implement into the projects technical database.

Geological Discussion

Channel Sample BRCH19-01's final 7.00 metres cut 0.46% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, 10.33 g/t Ag, and 0.32% Zn on surface of strong to intense potassic altered rock mineralized with a chalcopyrite stockwork (see Figure 2). The protolith is unknown at this time due to intensity of alteration. The alteration and mineralization styles are indicative of a copper/gold-rich alkalic porphyry systems which may be the ultimate source of mineralization seen along the entire 2.3km Burgundy Trend.

Specific clasts within Green Rock's heterolithic hydrothermal breccia are potassic-altered, trachytic syenites with chalcopyrite stockwork. These clasts are highly significant as they are synonymous with the mineralization observed in the final 7.00 metres of BRCH19-01. This relationship is early evidence for a minimum of 2 mineralization events and styles at Burgundy Ridge (see Figure 1).

Earlier in the season the Company intersected the first-ever copper/gold-rich porphyry hypogene mineralization at the 72' Zone based on a blind target using hyperspectral technology which measured transitional zones of magnesium and potassium in white micas. Further lithogeochemical and geochronological analyses are underway to fingerprint the intrusion and test whether they are of the same source.

Channel Sampling Procedures

BRCH19-01 represents a 37.00 metre continuous channel/trench sample taken on surface in the Green Rock Zone. The following represents a list of important steps taken to ensure the quality and reliability of results from the channel:

The channel sample is perpendicular to the limestone contact as to not over-exaggerate width (true width is unknown).





Surface oxides/hydroxides were avoided as to not over-exaggerate the metal grade of mineralization that was cut, and results are considered to be representative of massive to semi-massive sulphide mineralization, or stockwork sulphide mineralization (see Figure 1 and 2).





Systematic 1.00 metre whole samples were taken to eliminate sampling bias and ensure reliable assay data.

BRCH19-01 ended in chalcopyrite stockwork mineralization due to snow/time restrictions during the discovery. The on-surface extent remains open in all directions and was visually observed continuing under the snow. The approximate depth of snow at the immediate edge does not represent a significant challenge for exploration in 2020. Figure 2 is a representative sample of the mineralization in the last metre of BRCH19-01 where winter conditions cut channeling short.

QAQC/ Analytical Procedures

Rock samples from the Newmont Lake Project were sent to MSALABS' preparation facility in Terrace, B.C., where samples were prepared using method PRP-910. Samples were dried, crushed to 2mm, split 250g and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Prepped samples were sent to MSALABS' analytical facility in Langley, B.C, where 50g pulps were analyzed for gold using method FAS-121 (fire assay-AAS finish). Gold assays greater than 100 g/t Au were automatically analyzed using FAS-425 (fire assay with a gravimetric finish). Rock samples were analyzed for 53 elements using method IMS-230, multi-element ICP-MS 4-acid digestion, ultra-trace level. Silver assay results greater than 100 g/t Ag and cobalt, copper, nickel, lead and zinc greater than 10,000ppm were automatically analyzed by ore grade method ICF-6.

Crystal Lake Mining conducts its own QA/QC program where three standard reference material pulps, two blank reference material samples are inserted for every 100 samples when analyzing rock samples.

Soil samples from the Newmont Lake Project were sent to MSA LABS' preparation facility in Terrace, B.C., where samples were prepared using method PRP-757. Soil samples were dried and screened to 80 mesh, discard plus fraction. Prepped samples were sent to MSA LABS' analytical facility in Langley, B.C, where they were analyzed for 51 elements using IMS-131 for samples with 20g or greater and IMS-130 for samples between 0.5g and 20g.

Crystal Lake Mining conducts its own QA/QC program where three standard reference material pulps, two blank reference material pulps are inserted for every 100 samples when analyzing soil samples.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Maurizio Napoli, P. Geo., President for Crystal Lake Mining, a Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through high-grade discovery opportunities in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, one of the largest land packages among juniors in the broader Eskay region in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s Golden Triangle.

