Crystal Denlinger Named Chief Scientific Officer for National Comprehensive Cancer Network

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers—today announced the appointment of Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, FACP, to the newly-created role of Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer. In this position, Dr. Denlinger will help to steer strategic direction for the nonprofit as well as oversee the NCCN Oncology Research Program (ORP). Her duties will also involve providing input into NCCN's clinical information program, including the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), as well as various continuing education activities.

"Crystal exemplifies everything NCCN looks for in a leader, from her scientific rigor and curiosity, to her boundless commitment for improving the lives of people with cancer," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "NCCN has been rapidly expanding our program for fostering innovation, knowledge discovery, and promising oncology investigation. Crystal is the perfect person to guide these collaborative research projects in order to improve the quality of cancer care worldwide."

"I am honored to be joining NCCN as Chief Scientific Officer," said Dr. Denlinger. "NCCN represents the highest standards in cancer care, working tirelessly through treatment guidelines, research programs, education, and advocacy to elevate and improve cancer care every day. I am excited to join the organization and its efforts to continually define optimal cancer care to ensure that those living with and through cancer can live their fullest lives."

Dr. Denlinger has long been a nationwide leader in oncology. She currently holds several leadership positions with Fox Chase Cancer Center—an NCCN Member Institution—including Chief, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology; Deputy Director, Early Drug Development Phase 1 Program; Director, Survivorship Program; and Associate Professor, Department of Hematology/Oncology. She graduated from a combined BS/MD program at The College of New Jersey and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, followed by residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center, and fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center/Temple University Hospital. She has authored hundreds of clinical research articles and abstracts and received awards from organizations that include the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Foundation and the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Denlinger also has an impressive history with NCCN. She currently chairs the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Survivorship, as well as serving on the Esophageal/Gastric Cancers Panel, the JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Editorial Board, and numerous abstract committees. She was named an NCCN Young Investigator Awardee in 2012 and received the NCCN Rodger Winn Award in 2018 for exemplifying leadership, drive, and commitment in service to developing clinical practice guidelines.

Dr. Denlinger will start at NCCN on April 15, 2021, while also continuing to see patients at Fox Chase Cancer Center in a limited, volunteer capacity.

