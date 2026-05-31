MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, May 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- MEXC, a leading 0-fee cross-asset trading platform, today announced the official launch of 'RealStocks.' This innovative equity product is now accessible to eligible users globally. The product seamlessly integrates real ownership rights of traditional financial assets with the low-friction experience of a crypto platform, further expanding MEXC's 0-fee cross-asset trading ecosystem.

Crypto Meets Wall Street: MEXC Unveils 'RealStocks' with 0-Fee U.S. Equity Trading and Real Dividends

For a long time, investors looking to enter the U.S. stock market were limited to two less-than-ideal options. The first was trading through traditional brokerages, which requires enduring tedious currency exchange and deposit processes. The second was trading synthetic assets or tokenized products on crypto platforms, which often comes with drawbacks like poor liquidity and a lack of dividend payouts. The launch of 'RealStocks' breaks this deadlock, seamlessly bridging the gap between both worlds.

Building on a highly successful Beta phase validated by over 20,000 early users, the official launch ensures a seamless, battle-tested trading experience. Through MEXC's licensed broker partner, eligible users can purchase shares in real U.S. listed companies, with genuine market exposure and liquidity consistent with traditional U.S. equity markets. Where applicable, users are entitled to dividends or distributions on their holdings. The entire trading flow is integrated into MEXC's existing interface. Users transact in USDT, making the experience of buying U.S. stocks similar to buying crypto in practice. Trading hours follow Nasdaq market sessions, and zero platform trading fees apply during the launch period, keeping costs to a minimum. The product has been validated by over 20,000 users during Beta phase.

MEXC is simultaneously launching three limited-time incentive campaigns.

Campaign 1: SpaceX(PRE) Airdrop Reward (May 28 – June 5)

Complete a U.S. stock spot trade and participate in the SpaceX(PRE) Season 2 Launchpad subscription before it closes, and receive additional SpaceX(PRE) airdrop rewards. Total prize pool: 200,000 USDT equivalent. Maximum reward per user: 5,000 USDT equivalent in SpaceX(PRE).

Campaign 2: $1,000,000 Stock Prize Pool (June 2 – June 16)

During the campaign period, U.S. stock spot trading is available at zero fees. Complete trading tasks to share in a 1,000,000 USD equivalent stock prize pool.

Campaign 3: Real-Time Market Data Subsidy for New Deposits (First month after U.S. stock launch)

Complete a qualifying deposit to receive a real-time market data subsidy -- helping users start trading U.S. stocks with zero barrier to entry.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said:

"From Pre-IPO access to tokenized stocks, and now to real share ownership through U.S. stock spot trading, MEXC has continuously pushed the boundaries of what crypto users can access in global markets. With U.S. stock spot trading, users can now truly own world-class traditional financial assets within a familiar crypto trading environment -- not just track their price. As 2026 brings a historic wave of IPO windows from the world's top technology companies, crypto users will have the chance to participate as real shareholders for the first time. This is what Infinite Opportunities means at MEXC -- not a tagline, but a product."

'RealStocks' is now live and open to eligible users. Log in to MEXC and start trading U.S. stocks.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Disclaimer

"0 fees" refers only to the platform's service charge. Users may still be subject to certain fees, including but not limited to SEC transaction fees, FINRA trading activity fees (TAF), exchange and market center fees, regulatory fees, and any applicable clearing fees.

Not investment advice. For informational purposes only. Trading involves risk. Please consult a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Territorial Limit: This service is offered only to users in certain jurisdictions. Access may be restricted in certain countries or regions due to local laws and regulations. Please refer to our Terms & Conditions for the complete list of eligible jurisdictions.

SOURCE MEXC

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