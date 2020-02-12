Crypto Earn: Now Earn Up to 8% p.a. on ATOM Deposits, paid in ATOM

Crypto Earn now supports 18 coins including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, MCO, CRO, TUSD, USDC, PAX, PAXG, BNB, BAT, LINK, MKR, DAI, EOS, XLM with the addition of ATOM. Interest is paid out weekly in the coin deposited with flexible, 1-month or 3-month terms available. Users earn more by staking at least 500 MCO.

ATOM is the native staking token of the Cosmos Hub, which is the first public Proof-of-Stake blockchain launched in the Cosmos Network. The goal of Cosmos is to become an internet of blockchains which allows blockchains to communicate and transact with each other efficiently through a range of open source tools, such as Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains, each powered by Byzantine Fault-Tolerance consensus algorithms like Tendermint consensus. The first Hub launched in the Cosmos Network is the Cosmos Hub. It is a public Proof-of-Stake blockchain whose native staking token is called the ATOM. The final goal of Cosmos is to create an Internet of Blockchains, an interconnected blockchains able to communicate with each other in a decentralized way. To achieve this goal, Cosmos employs Tendermint BFT, Cosmos SDK and IBC Protocol to solve today's hardest blockchain problems: scalability, usability and interoperability. For more information, visit: https://cosmos.network/

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time.

