Crypto Derivatives Market Rebounds Amid Positive Sentiment, Bybit x Block Scholes Report Finds

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in collaboration with Block Scholes, a renowned quantitative finance firm, has released its latest crypto derivatives analytics report. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the crypto market's response to the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut and highlights key trends in futures, options, and perpetual contracts.

Following the 50 basis point rate cut on September 18, 2024, both spot and derivatives markets have exhibited positive sentiment. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have seen price increases, while open interest in futures and perpetual swaps remains high. Funding rates have generally been positive, and BTC call open interest has gradually risen. Additionally, the volatility smile has expanded for both BTC and ETH calls, indicating increased investor optimism.

Key Findings from the Report:

Futures Market: While futures trade volumes have declined, open interest remains resilient, suggesting traders are maintaining their positions.

Perpetual Swaps: Perpetual swap open interest and trading volumes have remained relatively stable, indicating consistent trader activity.

Options Market: BTC options activity has favored puts over calls, but open interest for calls is slowly recovering. Implied volatility for short-tenor options has fallen since the Fed's rate cut, indicating growing bullish sentiment.

