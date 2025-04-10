Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) Arrives in Bali with Web3's Brightest Stars and Overwhelming Ecosystem Support

DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) , supported by title sponsor Bybit , officially opens today in Bali, kicking off its special edition from April 10 to 13. This marks a significant milestone in its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. With a mission to cultivate the next generation of Web3 storytellers, CCCC Bali 2025 offers an immersive four-day experience featuring keynotes, creator workshops, and networking opportunities with industry leaders.

Under the theme "Build Crypto Ark, Bit by Bit," the event brings together 150+ top crypto content creators, protocol builders, and media innovators across the region. From cross-chain collaboration to content monetization strategies, CCCC Bali will serve as a launchpad for Web3-native creators and community leaders.

A high-profile speaker lineup is led by Ben Zhou, Bybit Co-Founder and CEO, joined by top figures from the blockchain industry:

Tony Li , Portfolio Support Partner Asia at Dragonfly

, Portfolio Support Partner Asia at Dragonfly Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital

Leading protocols such as Solana, TON, Mantle, Catizen, and Jambo will also be represented, highlighting CCCC's deep commitment to cross-chain collaboration and ecosystem growth.

CCCC Booth Challenge and Creator House Competition

One of the most anticipated segments of the event is the CCCC Booth Challenge, featuring interactive experiences hosted by leading Web3 partners including Bybit, Cudis, Jambo, Orderly, Plume, OG, BlackFocus, XION, Memecore, and the Blockchain for Good Alliance.

A range of creator-focused mini-games—from endurance challenges and puzzle quests to interactive spins—will offer over $10,000 worth of rewards, including iPhones, AirPods, gift cards, and limited-edition digital assets.

Beyond the booths, CCCC Bali 2025 is anchored by the Creator House competition, where high-profile creators serve as mentors to participants. Highlights include:

Hanjin Tan , the world's first Chinese-language music NFT artist and a pioneer in integrating Web3 with music

APE Kao , a breakout voice in Taiwan's music scene, known for his emotive songwriting and success on The Voice

Tongtong , founder of PANews and a leading voice in Web3 journalism

Finn , founder of BlockFocus and a widely recognized Web3 content strategist

HackBear Terry , a Silicon Valley engineer and creator known for combining Web3 and AI innovation

, a Silicon Valley engineer and creator known for combining Web3 and AI innovation Gong Youchai, co-founder of Blackwater and a veteran YouTuber focused on blockchain content

These mentors will guide participants through hands-on challenges and themed panels spanning video, music, and editorial storytelling in the Web3 ecosystem.

The event has received overwhelming support from the broader Web3 ecosystem. From infrastructure providers and protocol leaders to content DAOs and advocacy groups, partners are rallying behind CCCC's mission to empower creators and accelerate Web3 adoption across APAC.

"At CCCC, we're deeply committed to empowering the next generation of creators through education, exposure, and real-world opportunities," said Phoebe Peng, Managing Director of CCCC. "The CCCC platform brings together the brightest minds in APAC, and we're proud to help shape a future where creators lead the way in Web3 adoption."

For more information about CCCC, please, visit CCCC Bali 2025 .

About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC)

CCCC is a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we've curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other.

For more details about CCCC, please visit: https://www.cccc.buzz/

For inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

