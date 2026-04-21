cryptact Launches MCP Server for AI Assistants

Bringing Crypto P&L Data to AI-driven Workflows

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- cryptact, the crypto tax platform used by more than 200,000 investors and operated by pafin Inc., today launched an MCP server that lets AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT pull users' profit-and-loss and portfolio data directly from their cryptact accounts. The server gives users a new way to put their crypto data to work with AI -- from analysis to automation.

How It Works

Using Anthropic's open MCP protocol, the cryptact MCP server connects AI assistants directly to a user's cryptact account. Once connected, users can ask questions in plain language and get back profit-and-loss summaries, portfolio data, and transaction histories.

What Users Can Do

At launch, the server offers ten read-only tools. Users can pull realized P&L summaries by fiscal year or asset, search transactions by date or exchange, and check portfolio holdings with current market values and cost basis.

For example, a user can ask an AI assistant "Show me my 2025 BTC realized gains," retrieve the annual P&L summary from their cryptact account, and use it for further analysis or automation -- all within the AI assistant.

All current tools are read-only, so nothing can be modified or deleted through the server.

Part of a Broader Push

The MCP server is the second new access channel. On April 2, cryptact released a command-line interface (CLI) for developers who prefer terminal workflows. The MCP server broadens the reach further: anyone with an AI assistant can query their cryptact data in plain language -- no coding or API calls needed.

Future releases will add write capabilities, including transaction editing and transaction history file uploads.

Availability

The MCP server is free for all cryptact users, regardless of plan tier. Setup instructions are available at: https://support.cryptact.com

Note: cryptact is a tax calculation tool and does not provide tax advice. Users should consult a qualified tax accountant for filing decisions. When data is shared with third-party AI assistants, it is subject to each provider's terms of service.

About pafin Inc.

Services

cryptact -- Crypto tax calculations: Simplified. Automatically calculate capital gains, access all the information needed for tax filing, and efficiently manage portfolios -- all in one place. Trusted by over 200,000 users.

Website: https://www.cryptact.com/en

X: https://x.com/CryptactGlobal

defitact -- Your Web3 Sidekick. Drop in a wallet address and instantly see every on-chain move, all in one place. Track your dApps, watch your balances shift in real time, and stay on top of your entire portfolio.

Website: https://www.defitact.com/

Company Name: pafin Inc.

Date Founded: January 2018

Representative Directors: Amin Azmoudeh, Co-CEO / Gaku Saito, Co-CEO

Location: Frontier Kojimachi 5F, Kojimachi 3-2-4, Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan 102-0083

SOURCE pafin Inc.

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