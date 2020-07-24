CruzSur Energy Announces Natural Gas During the Aruchara Well Re-entry

VANCOUVER, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - CruzSur Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "CruzSur") (TSXV: CZR) announces that during the re-entry of the Aruchara well, in order to repair a gas leak identified in the well which had been drilled in 1980, found a large amount of natural gas that has been burned in the flare stack. The Company duly informed the Colombian authorities of the re-entry. The team has now continued the process of the well repair with its cleaning to define the final conditions, quantity and quality of the gas found.

The Company has successfully controlled the leak to this point and contained safe levels of natural gas exposure, taking into account the amount of gas found during the process.

About CruzSur Energy Corp.

CruzSur Energy Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company focused on proven oil & gas plays in Latin America. The Company holds a large diversified portfolio of producing, development and unexploited assets in Colombia and Argentina where it will leverage its amplitude of technical expertise and proven track record building companies and creating value.

For further information: CruzSur Energy Corp.: Serafino Iacono, CEO; Marianella Bernal Parada, CFO; Tel: (604) 609-6110