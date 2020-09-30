CruzSur Energy Announces Name Change to NGX Energy International Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - CruzSur Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "CruzSur") (TSXV: CZR) announces that effective at the market open on October 2, 2020, the Company will change its name to "NGX Energy International Corp." and it's common shares and listed share purchase warrants will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbols "GASX" and "GASX.WT" respectively.

The new CUSIP number for the shares is 62890N102 and the new ISIN number is CA62890N1024. The new CUSIP number for the warrants is 62890N110 and the new ISIN number is CA62890N1107.

About NGX Energy International Corp.

NGX Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well Maria Conchita, a 32,518 acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGX's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.ngxenergyintl.com).

SOURCE CruzSur Energy Corp.

For further information: NGX Energy International Corp., Serafino Iacono, CEO; Marianella Bernal Parada, CFO, Tel: (604) 609-6110