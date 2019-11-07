CruzSur Announces Interest Payment

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - CruzSur Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "CruzSur") (TSXV: CZR) announces that pursuant to the convertible debentures issued on May 7, 2019 (the "Convertible Debentures"), the Company has elected to issue common shares of the Company (the "Shares") in satisfaction of the aggregate accrued interest owing on such Convertible Debentures. Under the terms of the Convertible Debentures, interest has accrued at a rate of 10% per annum resulting in a total amount owing of $167,651.90 as at November 7, 2019. The Company will satisfy the aggregate accrued interest owing by issuing 670,608 Shares having a deemed price of $0.25 per share. The price per share was determined using the 30-day volume weighted average price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") ending on November 6, 2019.

The Shares will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and are subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

About CruzSur Energy Corp.

CruzSur Energy Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company focused on proven oil & gas plays in Latin America. The Company holds a large diversified portfolio of producing, development and unexploited assets in Colombia and Argentina where it will leverage its amplitude of technical expertise and proven track record building companies and creating value.

Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website http://www.cruzsur.energy.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the completion of the operations described herein, and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms of such transaction.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's inability to perform the proposed operations."

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to complete the planned operations and activities. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

