Crux OCM Selected by Phillips 66 for Pipeline Control Center Operations Pilot

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Crux OCM, the pioneer of robotic industrial process automation (RIPA™) for oil and gas operations, has been selected by Phillips 66 for a pipeline control center operations pilot. Using RIPA™, Crux OCM helps energy companies create a safer operation that maximizes utilization and efficiency.

Phillips 66, a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company, has chosen Crux OCM's marquee product, pipeBOT™, for the pilot.

The number of manual commands it takes for control room operators to manage pipeline functionality is staggering. PipeBOT™ offers autonomous startup and shutdown controls to assist in pipeline control center operations. It increases throughput by achieving target flowrates faster while enabling control rooms to operate at maximum safety, utilization and efficiency.

Crux OCM pipeBOT™ is designed to reduce manual commands through intelligent automation, which curbs control room operator fatigue and enables control room operators to perform more essential higher-level functions, while ensuring safety and performance. Also, these improvements may reach target flow rates up to 40% faster, improve equipment reliability and reduce pressure cycle fatigue.

Vicki Knott, CEO of Crux OCM explains, "Pipeline operations have long relied on PLCs and SCADA for operations. At Crux OCM, we've reimagined what PLCs and SCADA are capable of, bundling functionalities of multiple controllers and ML to create fully automated procedures, checklists and rules of thumb for control room operators to leverage within our RIPA™ platform. You may think you've reached the peak of what automation can do for your operations, but the reality is most industries are still just scratching the surface. Crux OCM is the engine that will drive the control rooms of the future."

Crux Operations Control Management Limited (Crux OCM) delivers innovative operations control management software that crushes the complexity and inefficiencies associated with standard operations control rooms. From maximizing & optimizing flow rates to streamlining critical start-up and shut-down procedures, we help the world's energy companies achieve a step change transformation of their operations control systems and deliver dramatic results that reduce risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Crux OCM's RIPA™ software platform offers superior execution of control room operations and a scalable architecture to help our clients stay ahead of rapid change or be the ones creating it. For more information, visit cruxocm.com.

