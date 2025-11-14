Crozier Mechanical Rebrands as Crozier MultiTech After Strategic Transformation Under New Leadership

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Crozier Mechanical, a long-standing name in the construction industry, today announced its official rebrand to Crozier MultiTech, marking the culmination of a multi-year transformation under its new CEO. The rebrand reflects the company's expanded capabilities, strategic growth, and evolution into a fully integrated construction solutions provider.

Crozier Mechanical welcomes a new chapter, rebranding to Crozier MultiTech.

Founded in 1996 by Barclay Crozier, the company grew steadily as a trusted, family-run operation. In 2017, leadership passed to Barkley's son, Dave Crozier, who continued to strengthen client relationships before selling the company in 2022. Dave remains a key contributor in his role as Executive Vice President of Strategic Development.

Upon taking on the role of CEO in 2022, Frédéric Perrier spearheaded an ambitious roadmap aimed at positioning the business as a leader in the construction sector. Over three years, the company expanded into plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services--bringing all key trades under one roof--and launched a service division in 2024, diversifying the business and stabilizing revenue streams.

"Our evolution into Crozier MultiTech represents more than a new name--it reflects a bold, strategic shift," said Frédéric Perrier, CEO of Crozier MultiTech. "We are now a fully integrated construction partner with the people, processes, and vision to deliver end-to-end solutions. This rebrand is a statement to our clients and partners: we are stronger, more agile, and more committed than ever."

The launch of Crozier MultiTech signals the organization's readiness to lead with innovation, collaboration, and a client-first approach in a competitive landscape. Backed by decades of reputation and modernized under new leadership, the company is setting its sights on continued growth across Ontario and beyond.

Dave Crozier, Executive Vice President of Strategic Development, welcomed the next chapter:

"It's been exciting to witness this evolution. What began as a family venture is now positioned to become a top-tier leader in our industry. The new brand truly reflects everything we've become."

The company's new identity will roll out across all platforms and client touchpoints throughout early 2025.

About Crozier MultiTech

Crozier MultiTech is a leading construction solutions provider offering fully integrated mechanical, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services. Founded in 1996 as Crozier Mechanical, the company has evolved into a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to innovative, client-centric project delivery. Headquartered in Ontario, Crozier MultiTech serves commercial, industrial, and institutional clients across the province.

Website:www.croziermultitech.com

